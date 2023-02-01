Pod: Eagles' "luck," OC changes and more

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) break down all the latest NFL news, including the offensive coordinator changes in Dallas and Los Angeles. How will Mike McCarthy taking the reins back in Big D affect the Cowboys' offense? Can Kellen Moore unlock Justin Herbert for the Chargers after his stagnant 2022 campaign?

They then hop back on the coaching carousel, debating who their top head-coaching candidates from this year's coordinator ranks would be. They also evaluate the Eagles' supposed “good luck” during their Super Bowl run and wonder where Derek Carr might end up for 2023.

