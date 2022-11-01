Pod: Doubs’ bounce-back, Rams’ RBs and more

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) break down all the biggest news from Week 8, beginning with the Jets' reality check against the Patriots. They then dive into the Rams' increasingly tricky backfield, Romeo Doubs' rebound for the Packers, and the various goings-on for the banged-up Ravens.

They also examine the Cowboys' backfield, Greg Dulcich's continued ascension, Terrace Marshall's potential revival and Treylon Burks' potential return. Denny provides both his quarterback and kicker streamers of the week.

