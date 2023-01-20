Pod: Divisional Round Preview

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13), Pat Kerrane (@PatKerrane) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) break down the entire Divisional Round slate, beginning with Jaguars/Chiefs. What would a Jaguars victory look like, and is Kadarius Toney finally slated for a bigger role?

They move onto Giants/Eagles, where they ponder what the Eagles might look like after some time in the injury wilderness and if the Giants are poised to go run heavy. For Bills/Bengals they debate Josh Allen's recent struggles and what effect the Bengals' protection issues might have. Closing with Cowboys/49ers, they examine if Brock Purdy is emerging as the Niners' long-term answer at quarterback.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

