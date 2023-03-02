Pod: Combine Week Coach Quotes

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) break down a busy week of NFL news, beginning at running back and the Cowboys' declaration they plan to establish the run in 2023.

They also check in on Joe Mixon and D'Andre Swift/Jamaal Williams. At quarterback, they look at the latest with Daniel Jones and Derek Carr before debating Tua Tagovailoa's future. They end discussing the odds DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen remain with their current teams.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or watch on YouTube.

