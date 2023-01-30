Pod: Championship Sunday Breakdown

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) and Lawrence Jackson (@LordDontLose) react to Sunday's conference championship games, beginning with the heart-stopping, olympian showdown in Kansas City. How will the injured Chiefs move the ball against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII? Is it as simple as the Bengals are a lineman or two away from being a complete team?

They then move onto the bizarre contest in Philadelphia. Can the Eagles move past Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury and revive their passing attack? They also debate the 49ers' increasingly murky quarterback situation.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

