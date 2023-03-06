Pod: Carr's signing, Combine fallout

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) dig into a full slate of NFL news, beginning with Derek Carr's official arrival in New Orleans. They also break down the least developments in the Cowboys backfield and rumors that Derrick Henry could be on the move from Tennessee.

They then dig into the quarterback testing results from the Combine, leading with Anthony Richardson blowing the doors off the building in Indianapolis and Will Levis not looking as impressive in comparison. They close with some C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young talk.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or watch on YouTube.

