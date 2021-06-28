POCONOTES: Gordon taking TV perspective to Hendrick leadership

Jun. 28—LONG POND — It's a move Jeff Gordon knew would happen at some point, and it still wasn't entirely an easy decision to do it when he did.

When the NASCAR Hall of Famer and four-time Cup Series champion was announced Wednesday as the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports — making him the second highest-ranking official in the organization he helped take to the top of the sport during his illustrious driving career — he knew it also meant an end to his run as a commentator for FOX Sports.

As much as he is looking forward to his new role, to "coming home" as he put it during an interview Sunday at Pocono Raceway, he knows he's going to miss those days in the booth.

"It wasn't a choice about leaving FOX; it was really about the opportunities and timing of moving into this role full-time," Gordon said. "But that was tough. I really enjoyed working with FOX and had a great team in there, and I learned a lot about it and got a great perspective on the entertainment and TV side of the sport."

Gordon said the move to his leadership role at Hendrick was in the works for a while, dating even to the days when he was wrapping up his racing career in 2015. Team owner Rick Hendrick actually encouraged him to take the role with FOX, he said, thinking it might provide him with some of that extra perspective he'd need at the head of the company.

That's why Gordon said one of his goals as a commentator was to connect with TV partners, to showcase the personalities of drivers and crew chiefs around the sport. What he found was that the show on the racetrack is much bigger, much more important, than he ever realized during his time behind the wheel of his famed No. 24 Chevrolet.

"As a competitor, you get focused on the competition," Gordon said. "But this sport wouldn't have the fans, wouldn't be as big as it is, if millions of people weren't watching it on TV. They want to see rivalries and personalities and frustrations and excitement. I think my perspective coming from the last six years doing TV is really going to be present at Hendrick Motorsports as we move forward. I think our guys already do a great job with that. But there's no doubt we can do more."

Quite a jump, man

He has played the role of the popular driver running for the legendary owner all season, but Bubba Wallace found himself in a position he considered much more enjoyable after Sunday's race.

For the first time all season, he was a legitimate contender at the end.

Wallace guided his No. 23 Toyota to the finish line in fifth place, giving team owner Michael Jordan his first finish anywhere inside the top 10 this season.

It turned out to be a solid weekend for Wallace's team, which ran inside the top 10 for a good portion of Saturday's Pocono Organics CBD 325 before settling for a 14th-place result. And best of all, His Airness was there to watch it, although he kept a rather low profile.

"He's a winner. He's a champion. And he's also really into racing," Wallace said. "He wants to win, for sure. He knows what it's going to take for us to get there as a team, and that's more of a group effort. Michael Jordan coming to NASCAR has been huge, and it's going to bring a lot of other big names to the sport. But we're going to keep doing our own thing and keep plugging our way forward."

Allgaier steps in

Veteran driver Justin Allgaier ended up pulling double duty Sunday, unfortunately because Justin Haley couldn't.

The 22-year-old was involved in a brutal wreck on lap 26 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 225, when Sam Mayer drove his No. 8 Chevrolet into the back bumper on Haley's No. 11 Chevy. Haley's car was sent speeding toward the bottom of the track and, out of control, slammed on the passenger side of the car into the inside retaining wall. It then drifted back up the track where Ryan Vargas' No. 6 Chevy couldn't avoid slamming into it. Haley got out of his car, then laid down beside it, later calling it "the hardest hit I've ever taken."

The race was red flagged. Haley was examined in the infield care center and cleared, but he decided not to race his No. 77 Chevy in the Explore The Pocono Mountains 350 Cup Series race. Allgaier, who finished third in the Xfinity race, stepped into his seat.

Allgaier finished the Cup Series race 25th.

Poconotes

Alex Bowman, who won Saturday's Cup Series race, finished seventh Sunday. It was a solid end to a successful weekend for Bowman, but it meant Pocono Raceway wasn't able to give away $100,000 for a double win this weekend. The track pledged $10,000 to a fan in attendance and $90,000 split between five charities if Bowman won Sunday. ... Denny Hamlin settled for a 14th place finish Sunday after ceding the lead to Kyle Busch to pit for fuel with three laps to go. But he still escaped the weekend with the series points lead, holding a two-point edge over second-place finisher Kyle Larson. ... From here, the series travels to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, for the series' debut race at Road America on July 4.

