Pocono Xfinity race results

NASCAR.com

NASCAR assessed L1-level penalties to both Petty GMS Racing cars in the Cup Series on Saturday afternoon at Pocono Raceway. The No. 42 Chevrolet of Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones were both found to be in violation of Sections 14.6.5.E of the NASCAR Rule Book (rocker box assemblies). RELATED: Cup […]