Pocono Xfinity practice report

Tyler Reddick posted the fastest lap in the first of two Xfinity practice sessions Friday at Pocono Raceway.

Reddick posted a lap of 168.577 mph

He was followed by Cole Custer, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric and Justin Allgaier. Austin Dillon, driving a second car for Kaulig Racing, was seventh on the speed chart.

Chase Briscoe, who was 12th on the speed chart, ran the most laps in the session with 23.

John Hunter Nemechek hit the wall in the session and went to a backup car.

Final Xfinity practice will be from 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. ET.

Qualifying and the Xfinity race will be Saturday.