Pocono winners and losers

WINNERS

Chase Elliott — The series points leader was declared the winner after the disqualifications of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. This marks the fifth consecutive top-two finish for Elliott. That finish, along with Ross Chastain placing 32nd after his accident, gives Elliott a 105-point cushion on Chastain, who is second in points, with five races left in the regular season.

Michael McDowell — He was the top-finishing Ford, placing sixth. It’s his eighth top-10 finish of the season, extending his career-best mark this season.

Ty Gibbs — Although he finished second to Noah Gragson in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, he was given credit for not wrecking Gragson on the final lap. Gibbs then came back the next day in an emergency role for Kurt Busch, who was not cleared by NASCAR’s medical staff to race Sunday after a crash Saturday. Gibbs finished 16th in his Cup debut.

LOSERS

Joe Gibbs Racing — Denny Hamlin’s apparent win went away when the No. 11 car failed inspection after the race. Kyle Busch’s car, which crossed the line second to Hamlin, also failed inspection.

Ryan Blaney — His crash led to a 33rd-place finish. With 14 different winners, there are only two spots for drivers on points. Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. hold those spots but Blaney’s lead on Truex fell to 22 points with five races left in the regular season.

Ross Chastain — His history with Denny Hamlin caught up to him late in the race. What turned into a battle for the lead finished as a 32nd-place result for Chastain.

Kevin Harvick — He finished 27th when he couldn’t avoid Ross Chastain’s car. Harvick’s winless streak now is 64 races.

