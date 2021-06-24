Pocono weekend schedule – Cup, Xfinity, Trucks
A NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader headlines this weekend’s action at Pocono Raceway.
Along with Cup races Saturday and Sunday, the 2.5-mile track hosts a Camping World Truck Series race Saturday and a Xfinity Series race Sunday.
No practice or qualifying sessions will be held this weekend.
NBCSN will air Saturday and Sunday’s Cup races, as well as Sunday’s Xfinity race. Those races will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Pocono weekend weather
(Forecasts from Weather Underground)
Friday – Partly cloudy, high of 71 degrees, no chance of rain around ARCA race start
Saturday – Cloudy, high of 73 degrees, 19% chance of rain around Cup race start
Sunday – Cloudy, high of 79 degrees, 21% chance of rain around Cup race start
Pocono weekend schedule
(All times Eastern)
Friday, June 25
9 a.m. – ARCA Menards Series garage open
2:15 – 3 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series practice
4 – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage open
4 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series qualifying
6 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series race; 80 laps, 200 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, June 26
8 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup Series garage open
9 a.m. – Truck Series garage open
Noon – Truck Series race; 60 laps, 150 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
3 p.m. – Cup Series race #1; 130 laps, 325 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, June 27
6 a.m. – Xfinity Series garage open
7:30 a.m. – Cup Series garage open
Noon – Xfinity Series race; 90 laps, 225 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
3:30 p.m. – Cup Series race #2; 140 laps, 350 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Read More About NASCAR
Analysis: Lacking speed, Aric Almirola excels in other key stat categories Key storylines for Pocono Jeff Gordon named Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman
Pocono weekend schedule – Cup, Xfinity, Trucks originally appeared on NBCSports.com