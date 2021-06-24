Pocono weekend schedule – Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball could potentially be without five of its top six contributors from its Big Ten championship team last season, though freshman center Hunter Dickinson is expected by many to withdraw his name from the 2021 NBA Draft before the July 7 deadline. All eyes have been on the Maize and Blue's incoming crop of freshmen, which is the top-ranked signing class in the nation, but young returning players like Zeb Jackson, Terrance Williams and others will get their shot to take on major roles as well.