Pocono Truck race results: Kyle Busch wins

LONG POND, Pa. – Kyle Busch passed Corey Heim on the final lap at Pocono Raceway and scored the 100th Truck Series win for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Heim led 27 of the final 28 laps and held off Busch on multiple restarts. He lost the lead in the tunnel turn and finished second. Taylor Gray finished third, followed by Christopher Bell and Grant Enfinger.

Busch’s last Truck Series win was at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. He ended his five-race schedule with two wins, two runner-ups, and a seventh-place finish.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There were five cautions totaling 20 laps in the 60-lap race. This meant 30% of the race was run under caution. There were five lead changes among four drivers.

Stage 1 winner: Zane Smith

Stage 2 winner: Zane Smith

Who had a good race: Ty Majeski entered Pocono 94 points above the cutline. He clinched his spot in the playoffs after a clean race and a sixth-place finish. … Matt DiBenedetto focused on points all race and scored 15 in the first two stages. He finished 10th and kept himself in the playoff picture. …Taylor Gray scored his first career top-five finish in the Truck Series. ... Matt Crafton avoided a multi-truck incident in the final stage and put himself above the playoff cutline.

Advertisement

Who had a bad race: Tanner Gray, who entered the weekend 24 points below the cutline, crashed early in stage 1. He finished 36th and put himself in a must-win situation entering the regular-season finale. … Stewart Friesen crashed with nine laps remaining after entering the weekend one point below the cutline. He is now five points below heading to the regular-season finale.

Next: The series closes out the regular season on July 29 at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1)



