Pocono reveals race lengths for 2020 Cup doubleheader

Pocono Raceway announced Tuesday the lengths for its NASCAR Cup doubleheader weekend in June.

The June 27 Cup race will be a 325 miles/130 laps.

The June 28 Cup race will be 350 miles/140 laps.

The Cup races will be shown by NBC Sports.

This marks the first time in NASCAR history that the Cup Series has held back-to-back races at the same track and on the same weekend. Prior to the change for next year, the 2.5-mile track had held Cup races on two different weekends in the same year from 1982-2019.

Also taking part in the weekend will be the ARCA Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Here’s the weekend schedule:

Thursday, June 25

– ARCA Menards Series practice and qualifying (times TBA)

– ARCA General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 race (80 laps / 200 miles) – at 4:15 p.m. ET

Friday, June 26

– Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice and qualifying (times TBA)

– Two NASCAR Cup practices (times TBA)

Saturday, June 27

– Xfinity Series practice (time TBA)

– NASCAR Cup qualifying (time TBA)

– NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race (60 laps / 150 miles) – 12 p.m. ET.

– NASCAR Cup Series Race No. 1 (130 laps / 325 miles) – 3 p.m. ET.

Sunday, June 28

– Xfinity Series qualifying (time TBA)

– Pocono Green 225 Xfinity Series race (90 laps / 225 miles) – 12 p.m. ET.

– NASCAR Cup 350-mile race No. 2 (140 laps / 350 miles – there will be no qualifying; the starting lineup will be set by inverting the lead-lap finishers from Saturday’s Cup race) – 3:30 p.m. ET.