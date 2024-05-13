Pocono Raceway voted Best NASCAR Track

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Raceway has been voted Best NASCAR track in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

The “Tricky Triangle” got the top spot right ahead of Chicago Street Race, Sonoma Raceway, Michigan Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR racing returns to Pocono Raceway July 12 through July 14 for a triple-header weekend.

