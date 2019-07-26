Pocono Raceway, teams honoring Nick Harrison

Daniel McFadin
NBC Sports

This weekend sees Pocono Raceway and multiple NASCAR teams paying tribute to Nick Harrison, the longtime crew chief who died last weekend at the age of 37.

Harrison served as the crew chief for Justin Haley‘s No. 11 car at Kaulig Racing through the first 18 Xfinity Series races of the year.

Pocono has a memorial to Harrison located just outside the track and has placed his initials on the start-finish line.

Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) will see a tribute to Harrison on Lap 11.

Multiple teams will have decals on their cars in Harrison’s memory. Richard Childress Racing’s cars will have his name on the nameplate above the driver-side doors.

A tribute to Harrison will also be located on Haley’s rear bumper for the Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway.



 




 


