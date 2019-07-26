Pocono Raceway, teams honoring Nick Harrison

This weekend sees Pocono Raceway and multiple NASCAR teams paying tribute to Nick Harrison, the longtime crew chief who died last weekend at the age of 37.

Harrison served as the crew chief for Justin Haley‘s No. 11 car at Kaulig Racing through the first 18 Xfinity Series races of the year.

Pocono has a memorial to Harrison located just outside the track and has placed his initials on the start-finish line.

Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) will see a tribute to Harrison on Lap 11.

Multiple teams will have decals on their cars in Harrison’s memory. Richard Childress Racing’s cars will have his name on the nameplate above the driver-side doors.

A tribute to Harrison will also be located on Haley’s rear bumper for the Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway.

This weekend we will honor @KauligRacing's Nick Harrison. Fans, we invite you to join us on lap 11 of the #GanderRV400 to stand up and raise your drink to honor Nicks memory. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Ucr2sooNCp — Pocono Raceway (@poconoraceway) July 26, 2019





As we prepare for #XfinitySeries practice, we do so with somber hearts. We remember a competitor and friend this weekend. Please keep everyone @KauligRacing and the Harrison family in your thoughts. #HaulinBallz Tune in now on NBCSN for all your Xfinity Series action! pic.twitter.com/IKyr7RJsEW — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) July 26, 2019





Both RCR cars have Nick Harrison instead of the driver name above the door. Nick, who died Sunday, worked at RCR before going to Kaulig Racing. #nascar pic.twitter.com/f5eaduYXq1 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 26, 2019





The RCR cars are also carrying memorial stickers, one for Nick Harrison and one for Sue Karli. Sue was a regular at the race track working for the motorsports program at Rheem. She died Sunday from pancreatic cancer. #nascar pic.twitter.com/kZrJLdpv5y — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 26, 2019





Today we toasted to our longtime friend Nick Harrison with our family from @KauligRacing. We will miss you buddy! pic.twitter.com/rdbK0aRgIy — RCR (@RCRracing) July 24, 2019



