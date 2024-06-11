Pocono Raceway partners with Crayola Experience to celebrate NASCAR weekend

EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Pocono Raceway has partnered with Crayola Experience to get kids excited for the upcoming NASCAR weekend.

Professional racing driver Sage Karam who has competed in INDYCAR, NASCAR, IMSA, and rallycross, and Pocono Raceway Mascot “Tricky” was at Crayola Experience Monday to kick off the special activities on Monday.

The themed events will continue through June 16 and include:

Molding a racecar crayon

Painting a racing pennant

Crafting a race car

Starring in a racing-themed coloring page

Designing the ultimate race car

Pocono Raceway will also be having activities throughout the week and giveaways. The pace truck will be back on Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday from 12-3 p.m. with “Tricky”.

Pocono 400: History of race names at Poconos

The first 200 visitors to the Crayola Experience each day will also get a free ticket to Pocono Raceway’s Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital Kid’s Day on Saturday, July 13.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Crayola Experience,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “This is going to be a great week for all that are visiting. We are excited to meet some new race fans and let them know all about the free children’s programs and initiatives we offer at Pocono Raceway.”

NASCAR will be back at Pocono Raceway for the HighPoint.com 400 on Sunday, July 14.

