Pocono Raceway hosts four NASCAR series races

All three NASCAR series were active at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. NASCAR featured a special Cup Series Doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday. Alex Bowman won Saturday’s event and Kyle Busch scored the Sunday victory. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Doubleheader - 1

Sat, Jun 26, Pocono Organics CBD 325 - Pocono Raceway - 130 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Saturday’s event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Kyle Larson (#5 Chevrolet Camaro) P1 on the starting grid. William Byron (#24 Chevrolet Camaro) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #4 Kevin Harvick, #22 Joey Logano, #18 Kyle Busch, #42 Ross Chastain, #47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #1 Kurt Busch, #20 Christopher Bell and #11 Denny Hamlin formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-car field: No one, only 38 entries.

- Alex Bowman (#48 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 5th victory in 207 NCS races. This is his 3rd victory and 9th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory and 3rd top-10 finish in 11 races at Pocono Raceway. Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 17th top-10 finish in 33 Pocono races and his 11th top-10 finish in 2021. William Byron (3rd) posted his 5th top-10 finish in seven races at Pocono. Chase Briscoe (24th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. This season Hendrick Motorsports has tied their Modern Era (1972-Present) record for the most consecutive NASCAR Cup Series wins with six straight victories set in 2007. Polesitter Kyle Larson led 15 laps, was leading on the final turn of the final lap when a tire blew sending the #5 into the wall. He managed to cross the finish line with the flat tire in 9th place.

- NCS points leader: Denny Hamlin by 8 points over Kyle Larson.

- TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Larson

3. William Byron

4. Joey Logano 1

5. Chase Elliott -1

6. Kyle Busch

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Alex Bowman 1

12. Austin Dillon -1

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Kurt Busch 3

15. Christopher Bell -1

16. Chris Buescher -1

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Doubleheader - 2

Sun, Jun 27, Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 - Pocono Raceway - 140 laps.

- The starting lineup for Race 2 of the NCS Doubleheader was set based on the results of Saturday’s Race 1. The top 20 finishers were inverted. All other drivers start in their finishing position. This placed Chris Buescher (#17 Ford Mustang) P1 on the starting grid. Michael McDowell (#34 Ford Mustang) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #19 Martin Truex Jr., #20 Christopher Bell, 10 Aric Almirola, #47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #23 Bubba Wallace, #99 Daniel Suarez, #9 Chase Elliott, #8 Tyler Reddick, #2 Brad Keselowski, #5 Kyle Larson, #4 Kevin Harvick, #22 Joey Logano, #1 Kurt Busch, #12 Ryan Blaney, #11 Denny Hamlin, #24 William Byron, #18 Kyle Busch and Saturday's race winner #48 Alex Bowman formed the rest of the top-20 in that order.

- Kyle Busch (#18 Toyota Camry) scored his 59th victory in 589 NCS races. This is his 2nd victory and 11th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 4th victory and 17th top-10 finish in 34 races at Pocono. Kyle Larson (2nd) posted his 7th top-10 finish in 14 races at Pocono. It is his 13th top-10 finish in 2021. Brad Keselowski (3rd) posted his 14th top-10 finish in 24 Pocono races. Chase Briscoe (21st) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

- NCS points leader: Denny Hamlin by 2 points over Kyle Larson.

- TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Larson

3. William Byron

4. Joey Logano

5. Kyle Busch 1

6. Chase Elliott -1

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Ryan Blaney 1

9. Kevin Harvick -1

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Alex Bowman

12. Austin Dillon

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Kurt Busch

15. Chris Buescher 1

16. Christopher Bell -1

- Next: Sun, Jul 4, Jockey Made in America 250 - Road America - 62 laps.

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sun, Jun 27, Pocono Green 225 - Pocono Raceway - 90 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Saturday's event at Pocono based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Harrison Burton (#20 Toyota Supra) P1 on the starting grid. Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet Camaro) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #16 AJ Allmendinger, #19 Brandon Jones, #10 Jeb Burton, #8 Daniel Hemric, #9 Noah Gragson, #1 Michael Annett, #51 Jeremy Clements and #98 Riley Herbst formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. 41 cars entered for the 40-car field: #13 Timmy Hill did not make the race.

- Austin Cindric scored his 12th victory in 116 NXS races. This is his 4th victory and 12th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory and 3rd top-10 finish in four races at Pocono Raceway. Ty Gibbs (2nd), the highest finishing ROTY contender who was making his series debut at Pocono, posted his 7th top-10 finish in 2021. Justin Allgaier (3rd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in six races at Pocono. Austin Cindric becomes the 6th different NASCAR Xfinity Series winner in as many races at Pocono Raceway. Polesitter Harrison Burton led 21 laps but was credited with a 37th-place DNF after crashing on lap 36 of the 90-lap race.

- NXS points leader: Austin Cindric by 101 points over AJ Allmendinger.

- TOP-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Austin Cindric

2. AJ Allmendinger

3. Daniel Hemric

4. Justin Allgaier 1

5. Harrison Burton -1

6. Jeb Burton

7. Brandon Jones 1

8. Justin Haley -1

9. Noah Gragson

10. Michael Annett

11. Jeremy Clements

12. Myatt Snider 2

- Next: Sat, Jul 3, Henry 180 - Road America - 45 laps.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Sat, Jun 26, CRC Brakleen 150 - Pocono Raceway - 60 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for this event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Todd Gilliland (#38 Ford F-150) P1 on the starting grid. Zane Smith (#21 Chevrolet Silverado) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #99 Ben Rhodes, #16 Austin Hill, #88 Matt Crafton, #52 Stewart Friesen, #4 John Hunter Nemechek, #17 Ryan Preece, #24 Jack Wood and #2 Sheldon Creed formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-truck field: No one, only 39 entries.

- John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Toyota Tundra) scored his 11th victory in 115 NTS races. This is his 5th victory and 11th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory and 3rd top-10 finish in four NTS races at Pocono. Cup Series Regular Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in five Pocono NTS races and his 5th top-10 NTS finish in 2021. Sheldon Creed (3rd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in three races at Pocono. Carson Hocevar (13th) was the highest finishing ROTY contender. Polesitter Todd Gilliland led four laps and finished in 7th place.

- NTS points leader: John Hunter Nemechek by 86 points over Ben Rhodes.

- TOP-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. John Hunter Nemechek

2. Ben Rhodes

3. Austin Hill

4. Zane Smith

5. Todd Gilliland

6. Sheldon Creed 1

7. Matt Crafton 1

8. Grant Enfinger -2

9. Stewart Friesen

10. Carson Hocevar

- Next: Fri, Jul 9, Corn Belt 150 - Knoxville Raceway - 150 laps.

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Fri, Jun 25, General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 - Pocono Raceway - 80 laps.

Winner: Corey Heim - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Corey Heim

Next: Sat, Jul 10, Menards 250 - Elko Speedway - 250 laps.

ARCA Menards East:

Sat, Jun 12, North Carolina 200 - Southern National Motorsports Park - 200 laps.

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Mason Diaz - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sat, Jul 24, * Iowa 150 - Iowa Speedway - 150 laps.

* Combo race with ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards West:

Sat, Jun 5, General Tire 125 - Sonoma Raceway - 50 laps (+1 laps OT).

Winner: Chase Briscoe - P1: Jake Drew - Points Leader: Todd Souza

Next: Sat, Jul 3, NAPA Auto Parts 150 - Irwindale Speedway - 150 laps.

Whelen Modified Tour:

Sat. Jun 19, Buzz Chew Chevrolet Cadillac 200 - Riverhead Raceway - 200 laps.

Winner: Doug Coby - P1: Justin Bonsignore - Points Leader: Patrick Emerling

Next: Sat. Jul 17, Whelen 100 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 100 laps.

Pinty's Series:

Season-opener: Sun, Aug 1, Doubleheader at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario.

Peak Mexico Series:

Sun, Jun 19 at Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera in Queretaro, Mexico.

Winner: Ruben Rovelo - Points Leader: Salvador De Alba Jr.

Next: Sun, Jul 11 at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico.

Track Details

Autodromo Miguel E. Abed - 1.25-mile oval - Puebla, Mexico

Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval - Queretaro

Elko Speedway - 0.375-mile oval - Elko, Minnesota

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Irwindale, California

Knoxville Raceway - 0.5 mile dirt oval - Knoxville, Iowa

New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 1.058-mile oval - Loudon, New Hampshire

Pocono Raceway - 2.5-mile tri-oval - Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Riverhead Raceway - 0.25-mile oval - Riverhead, New York

Road America - 4.048-mile road course - Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Sonoma Raceway - 2.520-mile, 12-turn road course - Sonoma, California

Southern National Motorsports Park - 0.4-mile oval - Lucama, North Carolina

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario