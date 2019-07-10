Pocono Raceway adds traction compound in all three turns

Pocono announced Wednesday it will add the traction compound in all three corners of the 2.5-mile triangular-shaped track – the third lane in Turn 1, the second lane in Turn 2 and the third lane in Turn 3.

Pocono is hosting an ARCA race on July 26, a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on July 27 and the Gander RV 400 Cup Series race on July 28.

“Pocono Raceway will always do everything we can to put our fans first. The addition of the traction compound in all three turns should allow for more side-by-side racing in the corners with more lane choice for drivers,” said track CEO Nick Ignalsky.

“In the end, we want fans attending and watching on NBCSN to see a competitive and enjoyable race.”

Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, said the decision to add the compound was made after conversations with drivers, teams and tire supplier Goodyear.

At Pocono’s first Cup series race weekend last month, several NASCAR drivers said they thought the addition of PJ1 would help expand the number of racing grooves, which in turn improve the racing product.

“As a driver, I certainly applaud their efforts to enhance the racing,” Cup driver Joey Logano said of Pocono Raceway. “I’m looking forward to getting back up to ‘The Tricky Triangle’ and seeing how the compound impacts the racing.”

Added Denny Hamlin: “I’ve been an advocate for using traction compound at Pocono for a while now. It gives us more lane options as drivers, and that’s what this current aero package needs.

“I think this will help put on a better show for the fans.”

The compound has been used successfully at Bristol Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway most recently.