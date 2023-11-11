Pocono Mountain West alum Christian Fermin has breakout game in second start at VCU

It only took two games for Christian Fermin to make his mark as a starter.

The former Pocono Mountain West star made his second start for the VCU Rams Friday night against Samford. Fermin had a relatively quiet stat line in the season opener against McNeese State with three points, six rebounds and two blocks.

But the 6-foot-10 big man was a force on the glass and as a rim protector against the Bulldogs, finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks against the Bulldogs in a 75-65 win. Fermin's 10 boards led his team and was tied for most in the game, including a game-high six offensive rebounds.

Fermin's night was highlighted by a key offensive rebound and putback while drawing the foul, which helped the Rams take the lead in the second half.

The putback was a part of a 44-31 second half after VCU trailed 34-31 at halftime.

Fermin and the Rams will play two more games at home - Wednesday against Radford and Saturday against Seattle - before traveling to Orlando to participate in the ESPN Events Invitational. Their opening opponent is Iowa State, followed by either Boise State or Virginia Tech.

