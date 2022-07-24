Pocono Cup results, driver points
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Denny HamlinNASCAR driver
- Kyle BuschAmerican racing driver and team owner
- Kurt BuschAmerican racing driver
Denny Hamlin scored his third Cup win of the season Sunday at Pocono Raceway.
The victory is the 199th for Joe Gibbs Racing, which took the top two spots.
MORE: Pocono Cup results
Kyle Busch, who led a race-high 63 laps, finished second and was followed across the finish line by Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez.
Ty Gibbs, filling in for Kurt Busch, finished 18th in his Cup debut.
POINTS REPORT
Chase Elliott remains the points leader after his fifth consecutive top-three finish. He has 779 points. He’s followed by Ross Chastain (679), Ryan Blaney (671), Kyle Larson (657) and Martin Truex Jr. (649).
More: Pocono Cup driver points
Read more about NASCAR
What drivers said at Pocono Denny Hamlin on Ross Chastain incident: ‘He just ran out of race track’ Denny Hamlin wins NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway
Pocono Cup results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com