Pocono Cup results, driver points

Denny Hamlin scored his third Cup win of the season Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

The victory is the 199th for Joe Gibbs Racing, which took the top two spots.

Kyle Busch, who led a race-high 63 laps, finished second and was followed across the finish line by Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez.

Ty Gibbs, filling in for Kurt Busch, finished 18th in his Cup debut.

POINTS REPORT

Chase Elliott remains the points leader after his fifth consecutive top-three finish. He has 779 points. He’s followed by Ross Chastain (679), Ryan Blaney (671), Kyle Larson (657) and Martin Truex Jr. (649).

