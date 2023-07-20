Pocono 101: Trends to watch, tire info, interactive ways to follow race

NASCAR heads to one of its largest tracks on the circuit as the Cup Series visits the luscious Pocono Mountains where Pocono Raceway lies within.

Not four turns. Not five turns. Just three turns make up the large speedway and none of the turns are alike as Turn 1, at 14 degrees of banking, will see drivers go three, four and sometimes even five wide into the corner. Turn 2, also known as the “Tunnel Turn” is a short, flat corner that is known to give drivers issues and Turn 3, which is also flat but a long, wide corner before flooring it down the long frontstretch.

Before Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App), check out some trends to watch for the race, Goodyear tire info and interactive ways to follow all the action.

GEOMETRY GENIUSES 📐

Denny Hamlin (six) and Kyle Busch (four) lead all active drivers in wins at the “Tricky Triangle” and crossed the start/finish line 1-2 last season before being disqualified.

Dating back to the second Pocono race in 2016, Busch owns a ninth-place finish or better in 10 of the last 12 races on the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania circuit. While Hamlin has seen mixed results in recent visits to the track, he’s matched with Jeff Gordon for winningest driver in Pocono’s history and owned a five consecutive race streak of top-five finishes from 2019 to 2021.

It should go without saying that both Hamlin and Busch should be running up front Sunday afternoon.

📉 TRENDS TO WATCH 📈

— The last five Pocono races were won by five different drivers.

— Joe Gibbs Racing has won six of the last 10 Pocono races.

— The driver who led the most laps won only once in the last six Pocono races.

— Eight races in 2023 had an overtime finish.

(Via Racing Insights)

NOTABLE MOMENTS 🎥

2006: Denny Hamlin sweeps Pocono for first two career wins | WATCH

2017: Ryan Blaney outduels Harvick, Kyle Busch for first Cup Series win | WATCH

2021: Final-lap shocker: Bowman wins Pocono after Larson misfortune | WATCH

2022: Hamlin doors Chastain, triggers Turn 1 wreck | WATCH

ON-TRACK SCHEDULE 🗓️

Saturday, July 22

— 2:35 p.m. ET: Practice (3 p.m. on USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App)

— 3:20 p.m. ET: Qualifying (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App)

Sunday, July 23

— 2:30 p.m. ET: HighPoint.com 400 (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App)

RULE CHANGES/GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES 🛞

The GEICO Restart Zone returned to its 2022 dimensions after being extended for this season’s first five races.

NASCAR implemented safety updates to the Next Gen car.

Alongside the right-side door bars and extending toward the rear clip, teams are mandated to run a steel plate in addition to the chassis adjustments made for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The right-side door bar gussets and the removal of the front clip V-brace are changes that remain, in addition to the removal of other front-clip components to create a softer and larger crush zone for frontal impacts.

Also included in the updates are front bumper strut softening (modifications to existing parts), the requirement of an empty front ballast box and a modified cross brace. NASCAR incurs the cost of all these updates.

In the event of a lost wheel that is contained to pit road, the offending team will be subject to a pass-through penalty under green-flag conditions. If the infraction occurs during a caution period, the offending team will restart at the tail end of the field.

If the wheel breaks free outside of pit road, the new rules guidelines mandate a two-lap penalty plus a two-race suspension for two crew members. Each penalty is series-specific: Violations in one series will not impact those crew members‘ eligibility to participate in other series.

