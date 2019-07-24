Pocono 101: Track details, rules, TV times The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to Pocono Raceway for this season's second edition of the "Tricky Triangle" showdown at the 2.5-mile track in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Before heading into Sunday's Gander RV 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBSCN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) take a look at some key information and things to […]

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to Pocono Raceway for this season’s second edition of the “Tricky Triangle” showdown at the 2.5-mile track in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Before heading into Sunday’s Gander RV 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBSCN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) take a look at some key information and things to watch.

TRACK DETAILS

Designed as a 2.5-mile triangular track, Pocono has a triad of unique turns that each offer a new challenge and varied degree of banking: Turn 1 – 14 degrees, Turn 2 – 8 degrees and Turn 3 – 6 degrees. Turns 1 and 3 are connected by a 3,740-foot frontstretch, while Turns 2 and 3 are bridged by a 3,055-foot back straightaway. NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon holds the record for most all-time wins at the track with six.

In order to give drivers more versatility regarding lane selection, the track will also feature the PJ1 application in all three corners — the first time it’s been laid down on the Pocono surface.

RULES PACKAGE

The race at Pocono Raceway will feature the 2019 rules package with a tapered-spacer engine generating around 550 horsepower. Changed for the earlier race this season, the cars will feature aero ducts — an adjustment made after running the non-duct package at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This change will also take place at Darlington Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway later this year.

Each team will be provided with three sets of Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race (six race sets plus one carried over from practice or qualifying).

“Pocono is always a challenge on both the teams and the tires,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear‘s director of racing. “Being pretty flat with long, fast straightaways and three distinct corners, teams will try to gain grip however they can, including going below our recommended air pressures, most specifically on the left-side of the car. We integrated construction updates on both the left- and right-side tires for the June race, so since the Cup (Series) cars have already run at Pocono with this higher downforce package, they have a head start on what to expect with their set-ups this weekend.”

STATS

A Chevrolet driver has not won at Pocono Raceway in the last six races — the manufacturer’s longest winless streak at the track since 2002 when it went winless eight times in a row from June 1999 to July 2002.

Nine of the last 11 races at Pocono were won from a top-10 starting position, with the other pair won by drivers starting outside of the top 20.

Each of the last four races at Pocono were won by Toyota drivers, with Kyle Busch claiming a trio of wins and Martin Truex Jr. securing the other.

LIVE COVERAGE

The Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway will be televised live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App, with radio coverage being provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Check out NASCAR.com for additional options, including in-car cameras, audio and leaderboards on NASCAR Drive. Update Fantasy Live rosters and make final picks before Sunday’s race.

2018 RACE WINNER

Kyle Busch raced his way to secure the checkered flag at Pocono Raceway in 2018, holding off then-Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Suarez in overtime to claim his second-career win at the track, leading a race-high 52 laps after starting from 28th position.

ACTIVE POCONO WINNERS

Denny Hamlin (four), Kyle Busch (three), Kurt Busch (three), Jimmie Johnson (three), Martin Truex Jr. (two), Ryan Blaney (one), Chris Buescher (one), Brad Keselowski (one), Joey Logano (one) and Ryan Newman (one).