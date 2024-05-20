Are Pochettino's answers 'a slight concern'?

[Getty Images]

Chelsea's seven wins in the last 10 games was enough to secure them a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and a place in Europe next season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have already qualified for a place in the Europa Conference League, but if Manchester City win the FA Cup they would enter the Europa League instead.

Reflecting on the progression of the team under Pochettino, former England captain Alan Shearer told Match of the Day: "There is no doubt that they have improved. Only Manchester City and Arsenal have taken more points in the last 15 games than Chelsea."

However, when asked about his future after Sunday's 2-1 win over Bournemouth, Pochettino replied: "That is a question for the owners and the sporting director."

Shearer said: "There is a slight concern with some of the words Pochettino is using after games, in terms of the owners and how they want things to go."

Whether he stays has also divided opinions of the fanbase.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright added: "We have always known that he is very good with young players. It has taken him a bit of time to sort them out, but he seems to be getting it right now."

