Pochettino takes first PSG training session
STORY: New coach Mauricio Pochettino took charge of his first training session at Paris Saint Germain on Sunday (January 3).
Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino was named head coach of PSG on Saturday (January 2), with the Argentine replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Christmas Eve after a 4-0 victory over Racing Strasbourg as the side sat in third in the league.
The 48-year-old, who has signed a deal until June 2022, took charge of the session ahead of his first game in charge, a trip to St. Etienne on Wednesday when the league resumes following the winter break.
