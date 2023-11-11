Advertisement

Pochettino says he learned lessons from infamous 'Battle of the Bridge' to mature as manager

The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea’s victory at Tottenham on Monday proved he has matured as a manager in the years since his first spell in England.A frenetic 4-1 win in north London came amid two red cards for the hosts as emotions threatened to spill over in a manner reminiscent of the so-called "Battle of Stamford Bridge", when Pochettino’s Spurs lost their discipline and a two-goal lead to concede the 2015-16 Premier League title.After that game, which confirmed Leicester as champions, Pochettino was criticised for allowing his players to lose control of the match and let slip the chance of claiming a first league title since 1961.Yet on Monday, it was his former side whose discipline failed them, with Spurs losing Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie either side of half-time before Chelsea capitalised with a late hat-trick from striker Nicolas Jackson to seal a third straight away win in the league.