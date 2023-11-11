Pochettino says he learned lessons from infamous 'Battle of the Bridge' to mature as manager

Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea’s victory at Tottenham on Monday proved he has matured as a manager in the years since his first spell in England.A frenetic 4-1 win in north London came amid two red cards for the hosts as emotions threatened to spill over in a manner reminiscent of the so-called "Battle of Stamford Bridge", when Pochettino’s Spurs lost their discipline and a two-goal lead to concede the 2015-16 Premier League title.After that game, which confirmed Leicester as champions, Pochettino was criticised for allowing his players to lose control of the match and let slip the chance of claiming a first league title since 1961.Yet on Monday, it was his former side whose discipline failed them, with Spurs losing Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie either side of half-time before Chelsea capitalised with a late hat-trick from striker Nicolas Jackson to seal a third straight away win in the league.