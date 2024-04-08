[PA Media]

Chelsea have been "a mess" for much of this season, but ESPN's senior writer Mark Ogden believes there is little chance boss Mauricio Pochettino will be shown the door anytime soon at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues dropped points against relegation-threatened Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday and remain ninth in the table with eight games to go.

Victory in their two games in hand would put them above seventh-placed West Ham and in line for a place in the Europa Conference League next season but that is a long way behind the fireworks at the top of the table.

"Pochettino has probably got another season, or at least the start of the next season," Ogden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He only has a year left on his contract so the compensation would not cost a lot, but Chelsea have posted big losses so in an era where clubs need to keep losses small, they cannot afford to pay him off.

"They need to bring money in and are talking about selling homegrown players like Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and even Reece James because that would be pure profit."

While those sales might offset the losses, Ogden believes it is a flawed business model that is not working at Stamford Bridge.

"It doesn't work," he said. "It is just making their squad weaker - getting rid of good players with connections to the club and replacing them with players from all over the world who have no idea what they are coming into.

"They have no bond with the club - and it is a mess."

