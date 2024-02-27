Pochettino on Nkunku's injury, Neville's comments and moving forward

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leeds United.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Christopher Nkunku is "undergoing medical assessment" and is likely to be out for three to four weeks, with Pochettino adding "we don't know when he got injured".

He said the players "are all tired" after playing over 120 minutes against Liverpool but "they all want to be involved" in the Leeds game.

Reflecting on the Carabao Cup final defeat: "Always when you lose a final, it's not easy to recover. I'm disappointed but we need to move on and compete tomorrow. I'm happy because they reacted well and they are in a very positive moment."

Speaking about Gary Neville's comment about them being "blue billion pound bottle jobs," Pochettino said: "Gary, I have a very good relationship with him. Sometimes it can be unfair in my opinion and in that case I think it is unfair. After 90 minutes, we were the better side and we deserved to win. We were not clinical enough and then you always need some luck to score the goal and win the game. If we won the game after 90 minutes, then everyone would be talking in a different way today."

He said Championship opponents Leeds "will be tough" so they will "need to have confidence and energy" to earn a place in the quarter-final.

On the increasing pressure he's under and whether he will be given time to turn results around: "It's not in my hands. We have a very good relationship with the owners and sporting directors. It's about trust. It's not the coach's decision."