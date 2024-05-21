Pochettino on Man Utd radar - Wednesday's gossip

Manchester United could be set to change their manager, while Manchester City are considering letting a star player depart...

Mauricio Pochettino is on the radar of Manchester United and Bayern Munich after leaving Chelsea by "mutual consent". (Standard)

Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna have been sounded out by Chelsea to replace Pochettino. (Teamtalk)

Girona boss Michel and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca are also likely to be among the names under consideration by Chelsea. (Daily Telegraph - subscription required)

Thomas Tuchel has held "loose talks" with Chelsea about returning to the club for a second spell in charge. (Florian Plettenberg)

Manchester City are open to offers for Brazil goalkeeper Ederson, 30, who is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, 23, if they fail to strike a deal with Everton for 21-year-old England centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. (Mail)

Manchester United are in a position to spend heavily in the summer transfer window as big losses in recent years are now dropping out of their profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) calculations. (Football Insider)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have made contact with Benfica over a potential deal for 20-year-old Portugal centre-back Antonio Silva. (Caught Offside)

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot has placed Benfica and Turkey midfielder Orkun Kokcu, 23, at the top of his wishlist. (Givemesport)

Arsenal will trigger their option-to-buy clause on Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 28, making his loan move from Brentford permanent this summer for £27m. (Football Insider)

Tottenham have asked Chelsea about the availability of Trevoh Chalobah, 24, as they prepare to launch a double raid for the English defender and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24. (HITC)

Manchester United and Bayern Munich sent scouts to watch 18-year-old Malian midfielder Malick Junior Yalcouye play for IFK Gothenburg in a 1-0 win against Mjallby on Tuesday. (Expressen - in Swedish)

Aston Villa have lodged a bid of £12.8m with Sevilla for 32-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Acuna. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Villa are also interested in Italy defender Raoul Bellanova, 24, after impressing during his first season with Torino, but West Ham and Manchester United are also keen. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

West Ham are considering a summer move for Serhou Guirassy, 28, after the Guinea striker scored 28 Bundesliga goals for Stuttgart this season. (Standard)

Tottenham will rival Aston Villa for Italy defender Andrea Cambiaso, 24, who is valued at £34m by Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Fulham and West Ham have held talks with Corinthians over the possibility of signing 19-year-old Brazilian forward Wesley. (Caught Offside)