Pochettino leaves Chelsea - what has been said?

[Getty Images]

A short club statement on Tuesday evening confirmed Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino have "mutually agreed to part ways".

The Argentine, who was only in charge for one season, said: "Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history.

"The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

Sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season.

"He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

Backroom staff Jesus Perez, Miguel d'Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino have also left the club.

The statement added: "The club will be making no further comment until such time as a new head coach is appointed."

