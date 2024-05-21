Pochettino leaves Chelsea after one season

Mauricio Pochettino took charge of 51 matches at Chelsea [Getty Images]

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has left the club by mutual consent after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino, 52, took charge of Chelsea on 1 July, signing a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

The Argentine was under pressure after an underwhelming first half of the season but a run of five successive wins to end the season ensured they finished sixth in the Premier League.

Chelsea were also runners-up in the Carabao Cup and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity," Pochettino said.

"The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

Chelsea will now search for a successor and have expressed recent interest in Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, Sporting’s Ruben Amorim and Burnley’s Vincent Kompany.

Pochettino was Chelsea's sixth permanent manager in five years, following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, which led to Frank Lampard taking charge on a temporary basis at the end of the 2022-23 season.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season," sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said.

"He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

Coaches Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino have also left.

Amicable exit

Pochettino, whose tenure falls just short of 12 months, is understood to have departed on very amicable terms; he felt leaving was the right decision following discussions with senior club officials.

He had been seen as the man to mould Chelsea into credible title contenders again after their £747m expenditure on transfers during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Argentine also enjoyed a significant budget, with a further £400m-plus spent on players, including Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Moises Caicedo and Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea won 27 of their 51 fixtures under Pochettino, losing 14 and drawing 10.

The west London side spent the majority of the season in the bottom half of the table but their form improved towards its end.

Defeat in extra time against a much-depleted Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup led to widespread criticism for the former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager.

Pochettino appeared to win back some support following a 6-0 thrashing of Everton in April and a 5-0 victory against West Ham in May, although Chelsea did fall to a 5-0 loss at Arsenal in between those two results.

Why has this happened? Analysis

Nizaar Kinsella, BBC Sport football news reporter

Pochettino’s departure from Chelsea will surprise many but the situation had been on a knife edge.

Even though they had finished the Premier League season with a five-game winning run, there was huge uncertainty behind the scenes.

Chairman Boehly had called for patience and met the Argentine on Friday before the final game of the season.

But less was known about the opinions of other senior board members, including most notably, co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali.

In reality, Eghbali is the key decision-maker at Stamford Bridge and will have been a crucial voice in the end-of-season meeting.

He has been in London with fellow Clearlake Capital co-founder and board member Jose Feliciano since Chelsea won the Women’s Super League on Saturday.

They, along with the two sporting directors Winstanley and Stewart, will have been the loudest voices in the room despite support from the squad and senior staff for Pochettino.

Of course, this is an ending by mutual consent, and signs of discontent from Pochettino were apparent at press conferences.

Pochettino aired concerns about injuries and the composition of his young, inexperienced squad, which exposed the decision-makers to criticism.

Privately, he is understood to have been open to continuing depending on the outcome of the post-season meeting, but also to have aired concerns in the final weeks of his tenure.