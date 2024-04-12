Pochettino on Chilwell, being more positive and 'lack of maturity'

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking to the media before Chelsea host Everton in the Premier League on Monday (20:00 BST kick-off).

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Ben Chilwell is back in partial team training and could be included on the bench. Axel Disasi and Enzo Fernandez have not trained since draw at Sheffield United match and are being assessed. Raheem Sterling has missed training with an illness.

On the disappointment of dropping points at Bramall Lane: "I need to be more cautious with my words after the game. It is a fact that we have a young squad but also I need to adapt a different message. We need to be more positive and we need to accept that is the reality. Sometimes I need to be more positive because we have a really good squad and we need to work to support them."

On the frustration over the number of injuries the Blues have had this season: "It should be fair for us to have a fit squad, to prove that we are a good squad and that we can compete for big things. At the moment it is not fair to judge players."

But he added: "It's very tough when you don't have the squad fit. We want to increase the competition between them, but that's not an excuse. I don't want to talk about excuses. Now I want to be positive - it’s a good opportunity for the young guys."

On the difficulties of facing sides fighting relegation: "When we face teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, or Liverpool, the team always shows good quality. The problem for us is to be consistent. When we analyse the team, it is lack of maturity. It is only with time that we can get the right balance."

Chelsea have conceded at least two goals in their past seven games and Pochettino said: "In the past seven or eight games we didn't lose in the Premier League. The most important thing is to win games. The priority would be to have a clean sheet and not to concede, but at the moment it's about winning games. We need three points."