Pochettino bemoans inconsistency of Chelsea’s season after 5-0 Arsenal humiliation: ‘So bad’

Mauricio Pochettino was left frustrated by Chelsea’s inconsistency after their 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal on Tuesday (23 April), which came just days after they pushed Manchester City hard in a tight FA Cup semi-final loss.

Kai Havertz scored twice to haunt his old club at Emirates Stadium, with Leandro Trossard and a brace from Ben White ensuring the title-chasing Gunners stormed to victory.

“We are showing this inconsistency and that is why we are where we are,” Pochettino said at full-time.

“When we have bad days, we are so bad. When we are good, we are capable of everything.”