Pochettino on 'behaving like Chelsea', Nkunku's fitness and Gallagher
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Premier League match at home to Manchester United (20:15 GMT).
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Pochettino confirmed Trevoh Chalobah, Malo Gusto and Robert Sanchez are in team training and in contention to face United but Ben Chilwell had a "lot of fluid" removed from his knee before being taken ill on Saturday and has been recovering at home since.
On co-owner Todd Boehly's recent comments that he understands fan frustration: "I never talk about my owners, nothing to say about that. They are entitled to talk in the way that they want. I can just say thank you for the trust and support, that's what the players need."
He wants more from his players and was disappointed with how they performed against Burnley: "We are Chelsea but we need to behave like Chelsea. It's not an excuse to be young, we need to defend our badge and play for out club and we need to perform. It's up to us to start the game in a different way to against Burnley. We need to play better, to show more energy, that we can compete more as a team."
More on Saturday's draw with the 10-man Clarets and the improvement he wants against United: "We need to behave different, to be focused, concentrated, more aggressive, not hide behind the opponent, ask for the ball. The team that want to win and want to be important - it's not only to play well with the ball. We cannot be an exhibition team to play football to enjoy, we need to compete. That's why I was disappointed after the Burnley game because we were good with the ball but we need to run, we need to work without the ball."
He said he was "upset so much" by the abuse Conor Gallagher has received on social media after a video of him appearing to miss a mascot's handshake went viral: "Conor is a great, great kid, always caring about everything. I hate with the people who abuse on things like this. I believe we need to stop this type of thing. It makes me very sad because I know Conor. Nobody deserves to be abused."
On Alfie Gilchrist's new contract: "Good for a player that came through the academy. You can see how he feels in the shirt, congratulations to him."
On Christopher Nkunku's fitness: "I don't know. Still we don't know. At the moment we don't know when it's possible to start to train with the team. A setback didn't happen, I have no information about that, his recovery was longer than we expected. We hope he can be involved again, quick, as soon as possible."
