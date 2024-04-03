Pochettino on 'behaving like Chelsea', Nkunku's fitness and Gallagher

More on Saturday's draw with the 10-man Clarets and the improvement he wants against United: "We need to behave different, to be focused, concentrated, more aggressive, not hide behind the opponent, ask for the ball. The team that want to win and want to be important - it's not only to play well with the ball. We cannot be an exhibition team to play football to enjoy, we need to compete. That's why I was disappointed after the Burnley game because we were good with the ball but we need to run, we need to work without the ball."