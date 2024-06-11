Pobega attracts attention from Torino and Fiorentina as Milan future in doubt

Torino and Fiorentina have reportedly set their sights on Tommaso Pobega as the Milan midfielder looks to learn his future under new coach Paulo Fonseca.

The 24-year-old Italian midfielder hardly featured for the Rossoneri in the 2023-24 season after suffering a serious hamstring injury in December of last year, forcing him to undergo a restorative operation on the muscle.

Pobega was limited to just 464 minutes of action across 15 matches for Milan and there are serious doubts about his future at the club, with much depending on the thoughts of new coach Fonseca at the pre-season training camp.

Pobega attracts Serie A attention

Page 11 of today’s Tuttosport details how Torino are interested in being reunited with Pobega this summer, remembering him well from their year together in the 2021-22 campaign, where he scored four goals and provided three assists across 33 games.

Fiorentina are also studying a possible move for the 24-year-old midfielder, who’ll try to prove himself to Fonseca in the pre-season. Should he fail to make a strong impression, he’d look for a move away from the Rossoneri.