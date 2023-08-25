PNJ Super Seniors: Introducing the 2023 football class

The Pensacola News Journal Sports staff labeled the following seniors the best 16 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Decisions were made off past production, including stats, offers accumulated and accolades earned, regardless of position or school attended.

LeJon Williams (11), Ryan McVay (2), head coach Mike Bennett, Trevion Killette (0), and Tadarius Wright (4) - Escambia High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

Making this team does not guarantee a PNJ All-Area selection at the end of the season, but the expectations are high for these 16 players.

The wait is over. Time to meet the 2023 PNJ Super Seniors, revealed in alphabetical order.

Battle Alberson, QB, Gulf Breeze

Battle Alberson - Gulf Breeze High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

Alberson has been a consistent performer since arriving on the scene as a sophomore. Through 21 games, the Dolphins quarterback has thrown for 3,688 yards, 37 touchdowns to just 16 interceptions. And if his Kickoff Classic performance is any indication, those numbers will only skyrocket under Jeff Gierke's air raid offense. He threw for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns in just three quarters of play against Choctaw. Expect the college offers to roll in for this three-year starter.

Ryland Bragg, OL, Pensacola Catholic

Ryland Bragg - Pensacola Catholic High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

This 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman will serve as the Crusaders' center, but is versatile enough to play anywhere up front. Regardless of his position, there's one thing that's consistent when you watch the tape: defenders lined up against him tend to go backwards. Bragg has the strength to open up holes for the running game as well as displays agility and quickness in pass blocking. He owns a pair of Division I offers in Alabama State and Bethune-Cookman as well as a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama.

Miequle Brock, RB, Pine Forest

Miequle Brock - Pine Forest High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

Over the past two years in Pine Forest's vaunted running attack, Brock served as the "lightning" to T.J. Wilson's "thunder." But with Wilson, Kobe Johnson and Zhimer Brown having graduated, Brock moves up as the No. 1 option out of the backfield. Always a threat to make a house call anytime he touches the ball, the 5-9, 190-pound shifty tailback averages a whopping 9.6 yards per carry over the course of his prep career. Following a 16-touchdown effort as a sophomore, Brock scored 10 times as a junior.

Andre Colston, RB, Tate

Andre Colson - Tate High School-football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

This Aggies running back has been slowed by injuries as he is yet to play a full varsity season. But when he does take the field, Colston consistently shows he's one of the best offensive players in the area. The 6-1, 220-pound rusher is physical in between the tackles with the breakaway speed to run past defenders. He had his best season yet as a junior, running for 915 yards and eight touchdowns for a Tate team that didn't have loads of options to turn to.

Jonathan Daniels, OL, Pine Forest

Jonathan Daniels - Pine Forest High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

Viewed as a four-star prospect by ESPN, On3 and Rivals, this Florida State commit is the area's best prospect. Prior to committing with the Seminoles, Daniels was the proud owner of 33 Division I offers from the likes of Georgia, LSU, Florida, Miami and Michigan State. The 6-5, 282 pounder is a massive presence at the offensive tackle spot with large hands, long arms, quick feet and tremendous agility. Couple in a mean streak and the ability to be coached, it's obvious to see why Daniels' potential is so high.

Demontrae Gaston, LB, Pensacola Catholic

Demontrae Gaston - Pensacola Catholic High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

One of three linebackers selected, this Crusader is possible the hardest-hitting player on the list. Gaston has been an asset for Pensacola Catholic on both sides of the field, but emerged as a Division I prospect at linebacker by displaying the ability to play inside and outside the box. Committed to Georgia Tech, the 6-1, 200-pound athlete finished with 37 total tackles (4.0 tackles for loss) with a sack and an interception. Offensively, he recorded 23 catches for 292 yards and five touchdowns.

Trevion Killette, DB, Escambia

Trevion Killette - Escambia High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

A three-sport star for the Gators, Killette is at his best as a ballhawk on the gridiron, leading arguably the area's best secondary. The 5-11, 185-pound safety nabbed five interceptions as sophomore. He followed that with 75 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defended as a junior. Killette currently owns three Division I offers: Bethune-Cookman, Florida Atlantic and Utah State.

Terence Marshall, WR, Navarre

Terence Marshall - Navarre High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

The older brother of the Marshall twins, Terence Marshall is possibly the fastest player in the area with the ball in his hands. The 6-2, 165-pound wide receiver runs the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds. That time is all the more evident whenever he can race out to the open field whether as a wide receiver or a returner on special teams. Last season, he caught 37 passes for 634 yards and five touchdowns. He additionally brought three kickoff returns to the house. Terence Marshall currently holds 16 Division I offers.

Tyrell Marshall, DB, Navarre

Tyrell Marshall - Navarre High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

The younger brother of the Marshall twin duo, Tyrell Marshall is the Raiders' No. 1 option at cornerback. The 5-11, 170 pounder has shown the physical tools to one of the area's top corners in coverage, but what separates him from most is his tackling and ability to aid in run support. Tyrell Marshall had Division I offers from seven schools, ultimately committing to Memphis this past June.

Ryan McVay, DL, Escambia

Ryan McVay - Escambia High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

Hampered by injuries through his freshman and sophomore seasons, McVay bounced back to be the most productive and disruptive player for a Pine Forest defense that was devastating a year ago. The 6-2, 265 defensive end racked up 62 total tackles (10 tackles for loss) to go with a team-best six sacks en route to being named PNJ Defensive Newcomer of the Year. McVay also had a knack for coming up big in big games, recording two sacks in an Eagles win against unbeaten Niceville. He also had a sack in Pine Forest's district-clinching win over Escambia. Now, he'll wear the orange and blue colors for the Gators.

Desjon Robertson, DL, Pensacola Catholic

Desjon Robertson - Pensacola Catholic High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

A Crusader defensive lineman has been selected as a Super Senior for the third consecutive season, as Robertson follows in the footsteps of Illiyas Fuavai, currently at Southern Miss, and Tim Gulley, who is now at Arkansas State. Nicknamed "Tank," the 6-0, 295-pound defensive tackle wreaks havoc on the interior, recording 39 tackles (nine tackles for loss), three sacks and six hurries. Robertson is the centerpiece to Catholic's imposing defensive line, and colleges have taken notice, as he owns 12 Division I offers.

Jayvion Showers, WR, Pensacola Catholic

Jayvion Showers - Pensacola Catholic High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

Following the offseason injury to four-star prospect Koby Howard, Showers was thrusted into the spotlight as the Crusaders' top option at wide receiver. And with Howard's recent transfer to Western, Showers again becomes the go-to guy. But the three-star wide receiver has more than proven that he can handle the challenge. Showers broke out during his junior campaign, hauling in 50 catches for 874 yards and 15 touchdowns. He committed to Arkansas State in July.

Jackson Ward, LB, Pace

Jackson Ward - Pace High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

Simply based on the numbers, there's one way to describe the Patriots middle linebacker: a tackling machine. No player over the past two years has posted more stops than Ward, who is listed at 6-3, 220 pounds. He has recorded 249 total tackles since his sophomore season. Mix in 6.5 sacks, 11 hurries, two interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries, and its easy to see why Pace head coach Kent Smith calls Ward the leader of the defense.

Xakery Wiedner, ATH, Pace

Xakery Wiedner - Pace High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

Wiedner splashed onto the scene in his first season wearing the red, white and blue. And to say he was a difference-maker on both sides of the ball during Pace's seven-win season is certainly an understatement. The 5-10, 180-pound athlete was first on the team in interceptions (3), passes defended (16) and sixth in tackles (55). Offensively, he led the team in all receiving categories (22 rec., 492 yds, 9 TDs) and was threat in Pace's well-known running game (40 car, 454 yds, 3 TDs). Wiedner committed to Coastal Carolina this past spring as a slot wide receiver.

LeJon Williams, LB, Escambia

LeJon Williams - Escambia High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

The final linebacker to earn a Super Senior selection is possibly the best player on a veteran and smothering Gators defense. Quick to plug the hole, Williams earned a spot on the PNJ All-Area First Team by posting a team-best 122 tackles (15 tackles for loss) and three sacks. Praised by head coach Mike Bennett for his smarts on and off the field, the 6-2, 210-pound linebacker owns a 4.2 GPA. At the beginning of fall practice, Williams announced his commitment to play football at Army.

Tadarius Wright, DB, Escambia

Tadarius Wright - Escambia High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

The second half of the Gators' impressive safety tandem wraps up our 2023 class. While Killette plays center field at free safety, Wright sticks to opponents in coverage and is a sure-handed tackler from the strong safety position. The 6-foot, 185-pound defender was second on the team with 83 tackles last season. He also had an interception and five passes defended. He currently has a Division I offer from FAU.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (772) 985-9692, on X at @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: PNJ Super Seniors: 16 Pensacola-area seniors represent 2023 football class