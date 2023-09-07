PNJ Football Leaderboard: Escambia, Santa Rosa County stats after Week 2 of 2023 season
Here are the local football leaders from Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties in offense, defense and special teams following the second week of the 2023 regular season.
Passing Yards
John Nicholas, West Florida - 393
Anthony Hall, Escambia - 359
Taite Davis, Tate - 312
Nick Simmons, Pace - 244
Hayden Morris, Jay - 203
Rushing Yards
Brock Stout, Jay - 324
C.J. Nettles, Pensacola Catholic - 279
Devin Kelly, Northview - 242
Nick Simmons, Pace - 231
Conner Mathews, Navarre - 221
Receiving Yards
Christian Neptune, Tate - 268
Grayson Shehan, Jay - 169
Josh Spears, West Florida - 164
Joshua Jackson, Escambia - 139
Marquez Jones, West Florida - 128
Total Touchdowns (Passing/Rushing/Receiving/Special Teams)
Miequle Brock, Pine Forest - 7 (0-5-1-1)
James Clark, Pine Forest - 6 (6-0-0-0)
Marquez Jones, West Florida - 6 (0-2-3-1)
Nick Simmons, Pace - 6 (4-2-0-0)
Two tied with 4
Total Tackles
Jackson Ward, Pace - 29
Turner McLaughlin, Gulf Breeze - 24
Moses Delarosa, Northview - 21
Kaleb Campbell, Booker T. Washington - 19
Two tied with 17
Sacks
Dacaris Brown, Booker T. Washington - 3
Six tied with 6
Interceptions
11 tied with 1
Field Goals (Long)
Tyler Daniel, Navarre - 3-for-3 (42)
Ricky Bucco, Booker T. Washington - 1-for-1 (36)
Cole Willis, West Florida - 1-for-2 (37)
Jackson Clarke, Tate - 1-for-3 (20)
Punting Average
Brandon Ferguson, Northview - 39.7
Mason Moore, Escambia - 38.0
Jackson Clarke, Tate - 36.0
Leland Arnette, Gulf Breeze - 36.0
Cole Willis, West Florida - 33.0
