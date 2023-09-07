PNJ Football Leaderboard: Escambia, Santa Rosa County stats after Week 2 of 2023 season

Here are the local football leaders from Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties in offense, defense and special teams following the second week of the 2023 regular season.

Passing Yards

John Nicholas, West Florida - 393

Anthony Hall, Escambia - 359

Taite Davis, Tate - 312

Nick Simmons, Pace - 244

Hayden Morris, Jay - 203

Rushing Yards

Brock Stout, Jay - 324

C.J. Nettles, Pensacola Catholic - 279

Devin Kelly, Northview - 242

Nick Simmons, Pace - 231

Conner Mathews, Navarre - 221

Receiving Yards

Christian Neptune, Tate - 268

Grayson Shehan, Jay - 169

Josh Spears, West Florida - 164

Joshua Jackson, Escambia - 139

Marquez Jones, West Florida - 128

Total Touchdowns (Passing/Rushing/Receiving/Special Teams)

Miequle Brock, Pine Forest - 7 (0-5-1-1)

James Clark, Pine Forest - 6 (6-0-0-0)

Marquez Jones, West Florida - 6 (0-2-3-1)

Nick Simmons, Pace - 6 (4-2-0-0)

Two tied with 4

Total Tackles

Jackson Ward, Pace - 29

Turner McLaughlin, Gulf Breeze - 24

Moses Delarosa, Northview - 21

Kaleb Campbell, Booker T. Washington - 19

Two tied with 17

Sacks

Dacaris Brown, Booker T. Washington - 3

Six tied with 6

Interceptions

11 tied with 1

Field Goals (Long)

Tyler Daniel, Navarre - 3-for-3 (42)

Ricky Bucco, Booker T. Washington - 1-for-1 (36)

Cole Willis, West Florida - 1-for-2 (37)

Jackson Clarke, Tate - 1-for-3 (20)

Punting Average

Brandon Ferguson, Northview - 39.7

Mason Moore, Escambia - 38.0

Jackson Clarke, Tate - 36.0

Leland Arnette, Gulf Breeze - 36.0

Cole Willis, West Florida - 33.0

