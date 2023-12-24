PNJ All-Area Football: The best of the best from the Pensacola area during the 2023 season

The Pensacola area continued to make plenty of noise in the final season of the Metro/Suburban era.

For the third-straight year, a local team put the plays and pieces together to make a state push. Following in the footsteps of Pine Forest in 2021 and Northview in 2022, Pensacola Catholic ended a 13-year drought by capturing the Region 1-2S title.

(Top left to right) Catholic’s Nigel Nelson, Gulf Breeze’s Battle Alberson, Catholic’s Justin Weatherall (Bottom left to right) Escambia’s Ladarian Clardy, Catholic’s Matt Adams, Tate’s Christian Neptune.

Thanks to their postseason run, the Crusaders highlight the representatives chosen for the 2023 Pensacola News Journal All-Area Football teams.

After weeks of exhaustive research and discussion from the PNJ sports staff and its contributors, selections were made based on coach nominations, total stats, average stats, collegiate recruiting, accolades and overall team success. This year’s All-Area edition includes six superlative winners, two teams and honorable mentions.

2023 PNJ Fall All-Area: Standouts from cross country, golf, swimming and volleyball

New districts FHSAA releases new classifications for 2024-26 for football teams

The old classification: Pensacola-area coaches react to end of Metro/Suburban system

Early NSD 2023: Kentucky, UTEP, FSU among colleges with Pensacola-area stars headed their way

Without further ado, here are the finest performers on the gridiron this past season.

MVP

Nigel Nelson, Pensacola Catholic

MVP - Nigel Nelson, Pensacola Catholic

Right before Pensacola Catholic’s game at Bradford in the state semifinals, Nelson described himself as an athlete who could do “just about anything” on the field. During the 2023 season, he proved that. Nelson is primarily a linebacker, but was moved to safety this year for the Crusaders. He had the fifth-most tackles on the team (54), while leading Pensacola Catholic with five interceptions. Nelson was also relied upon at the running back position, making him a dangerous two-way player, especially at the end of the season.

In all four Crusader playoff games, Nelson – who took a majority of the snaps in the Wildcat formation – had 100-plus rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He scored four times on just 148 yards at Walton, and scored both touchdowns at Florida High in the region title game on 251 yards. Nelson recorded 1,371 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns. And don’t forget his game-winning touchdown pass in the Week 1 overtime victory at Navarre, also out of the wildcat. Nelson, a junior, has seven Division I offers.

Offensive Player of the Year

Battle Alberson, Gulf Breeze

Offensive Player of the Year Battle Alberson, Gulf Breeze

The three-year starter rewrote the Dolphin record books while putting up numbers through the air rarely seen this side of the Panhandle. Completing 60 percent of his passes, Alberson finished the season with area-highs of 3,142 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. He is the first area quarterback to surpass 3,000 passing yards in a single season since West Florida’s Joey Baker recorded 3,470 yards in 2013.

Alberson was also Gulf Breeze’s best rushing threat, racking up 688 yards and another seven scores on the ground. The senior’s most dominant performance came in a Week 4 win at Milton where he connected on 30 of 42 passes for 463 yards, rushed for 97 yards and accounted for nine total touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Year

Ladarian Clardy, Escambia

Defensive Player of the Year - Ladarian Clardy, Escambia

In 2022, Clardy made his presence known as a punt returner on special teams, making Second Team All-Area. While he impressed in the backfield as a sophomore, he took charge of the Escambia secondary this season as a junior – leading a veteran-heavy Gator defense that allowed just 13.5 points per game. Not only did Clardy record 57 tackles (38 solo, 19 assisted) with two of them for a loss, he was also a scary sight for opposing quarterbacks in the pass game.

Clardy had four interceptions, returning them for a total of 138 yards – including a 95-yard pick-6 against Tate – with eight additional passes defended. The safety has gotten a lot of love from the college level already with 14 Division I offers – including Kentucky, Mississippi State and South Florida.

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Christian Neptune, Tate

Offensive Newcomer of the Year - Christian Neptune, Tate

Neptune made a cameo during the Aggies’ 2022 campaign, appearing in just four games. In 2023, the junior wide receiver made a significant splash to help Tate end a streak of four consecutive losing seasons. His impact was felt immediately in the season opener against Pine Forest as he torched Eagles defenders to the tune of nine catches for 200 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown. Neptune finished the season with 56 grabs for 863 yards and seven scores, making an easy case as the area’s best and most-talented wide receiver. He currently holds seven Division I offers, which include the likes of Mississippi State, Arizona and Cincinnati.

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Justin Weatherall, Pensacola Catholic

Defensive Newcomer of the Year - Justin Weatherall, Pensacola Catholic

Weatherall saw his stock rise, especially late in the season, as a defensive back. Featured in 13 of the Crusaders’ 14 games – missing just the road trip to Fairhope in Week 3 – Weatherall didn’t go a single game without a tackle. He posted a season-high seven tackles (5 solo, 2 assisted) in the final game of the season in the state semifinals at Bradford, concluding the season with 46 tackles (37 solo, 9 assisted).

It was during the high-scoring 56-35 victory against West Florida, however, where Weatherall stood out. He recorded two interceptions and defended two passes. Weatherall also had a pick against Suwannee in the first round of the playoffs, and was a key defender at Walton in the region semifinals with a defended pass. The Pensacola Catholic secondary was fairly young this past year, and with another season of experience under their belts, it could be interesting to see what the Crusaders’ defense – which allowed just 18.6 points per game in 14 games – could produce in 2024.

Coach of the Year

Matt Adams, Pensacola Catholic

Coach of the Year - Matt Adams, Pensacola Catholic

It wasn’t simply that Adams guided the Crusaders further than any other area program. It’s how he did it and the obstacles the team overcame along the way that earned him the honor. After losing Division I players Ja’Bril Rawls and Tim Gulley to graduation and four-star wide receiver Koby Howard via transfer, Catholic was dealt with multiple blows as injuries limited stars Jayvion Showers and C.J. Nettles at varying points of the year. Still, the team marched to an 11-3 record and its first state semifinal appearance since 2010. The Crusaders erased previous demons by collecting a road win at rival Florida High to claim the Region 1-2S crown. Prior to that, they avenged a narrow regular-season defeat by pummeling unbeaten top-seed Walton. Catholic punished teams with an offense that switched from the spread to the Wildcat and a dominant front seven on defense.

First Team Offense

QB: Battle Alberson, Gulf Breeze

Leading the area in passing, the senior with finished 3,142 yards, 37 total touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He posted five 300-yard passing games and three 100-yard rushing games.

QB: Anthony Hall, Escambia

Hall made a seamless transition from wide receiver to full-time starter at quarterback for a Gators team that advanced to the regional semifinals. He threw for 2,887 yards with a 23-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

RB: Miequle Brock, Pine Forest

One area coach described Brock as “scary” with the ball in his hands. We’re sure others agree.. Spearheading the Eagles’ run to the postseason, Brock surpassed 2,000 all-purpose yards and entered the end zone 30 times (24 rushing, three receiving, three special teams).

RB: Connor Mathews, Navarre

The Raiders rode the junior running back to their second consecutive district title. Finishing with 1,500 rushing yards on the dot, Mathews averaged 7.2 yards per carry, had eight 100-yard games and 24 touchdowns.

RB: Dorrion White, Escambia

While the Gators’ air attack was mighty strong, the junior tail back provided balance, as well muscle and burst. White had a breakout campaign, rushing for 1,233 yards and 17 touchdowns.

ATH: Xakery Wiedner, Pace

Even though he finished tied for the team lead with three interceptions at defensive back, Wiedner’s offensive contributions are the focus here. The Coastal Carolina commit reached the end zone 11 times in 2023, 10 of which came on offense.

WR: Christian Neptune, Tate

The resurgent Aggies have a gem in Neptune, as the junior posted 56 catches for 863 yards and seven scores.

WR: Joshua Jackson, Escambia

Transferring in from Pine Forest, Jackson got to showcase his talent in his only season with the Gators. The senior was the best of a group of speedy Escambia receivers, closing the season with 43 catches for 763 yards and five touchdowns. All of those numbers were team-highs.

WR: Terence Marshall, Navarre

For the Western Michigan commit, it wasn’t how he started, it’s how he finished. Missing the first two games of the season due to an offseason injury, Marshall still produced at a top-notch level, piling up 51 catches, 925 yards and nine touchdowns. In his final game as a Raiders, the senior set a team record with 10 catches for 286 yards during a regional quarterfinal against Bartram Trail.

WR: Bryson Rouillier, Gulf Breeze

Not too many players possess more pure speed than Rouillier, but the senior’s dependable route running and terrific hands are what made him Alberson’s favorite target. Rouillier exploded for 82 receptions, 1,364 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches, all numbers that paced the area.

TE: Kendrick Burrell, Booker T. Washington

Named to the FACA All-District team, Burrell easily turned in the area’s top stats at tight end. The Wildcats senior hauled in 30 catches for 454 yards and three scores.

OL: Ryland Bragg, Pensacola Catholic

Whether it was protecting quarterback Ryan Huff or one of many big men running over people in the Wildcat, Bragg was a standout performer for the area’s best team. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound senior lineman is staying in Pensacola as he’s committed to play collegiately at West Florida.

OL: Charlie Cottrell, Navarre

Cottrell entered the season as the Raiders’ most underrated player in the eyes of head coach Jay Walls. His standing certainly took a leap in his senior campaign as the center was an instrumental part to arguably the area’s most explosive offense.

OL: Jonathan Daniels, Pine Forest

What more can be said about the best 2024 prospect the area has to offer that hasn’t already been said. Making his third appearance on the All-Area First Team, the 6-5, 280-pound Florida State signee was selected last month to participate in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game. Daniels, a four-star recruit, is the 66th-ranked prospect in his class according to ESPN. It’s not a surprise that when given the chance to play more defensively, the senior excelled by picking up 7.5 sacks.

OL: Trevaris Edwards, Tate

Another key part to the Aggies’ resurgence, Edwards finished with 34 pancake blocks and graded out at 86 percent. The 6-3, 250-pound senior will leave a massive hole for Tate to fill the following season.

OL: Grant Wise, Pace

Making his second All-Area First-Team appearance in as many years, the sophomore has yet to allow a sack in his Patriots career. Through 10 games this past season, Wise amassed an astonishing 94 pancake blocks. Ready to take the mantle from Daniels as the area’s best lineman, the 6-4, 300-pound lineman already has 12 Division I offers.

First Team Defense

DL: Messiah Everheart, Escambia

On the defensive line, Everheart found himself in the backfield plenty of times this season as a defensive end. Among 55 tackles, 11 of those were for a loss while reaching the quarterback for 6.5 sacks with a total loss of 41 yards. He also hurried the quarterback three times.

DL: Tylon Lee, Pace

At the beginning of the season, Pace head coach Kent Smith said Lee was “going to do good things” for the Patriots in 2023. He did, recording 61 tackles, 20 of which were for a loss, and five sacks. But his speed and athleticism helped get to the quarterback for 24 hurries while causing two fumbles.

DL: Terius Mason, Pensacola Catholic

For as good as the Crusaders’ offensive line was, the defensive line matched that energy. Mason, who recorded 65 tackles – 13 of which were for a loss – found the quarterback six times in 14 games, including a three-sack game against Gulf Breeze in early October. His heavy hitting also forced four fumbles throughout the season.

DL: Ryan McVay, Escambia

The 2022 Defensive Newcomer of the Year didn’t disappoint after transferring to Escambia this season. McVay, on the defensive end, had 54 tackles, 12 of which were for a loss. Racing off the edge, he also sacked the quarterback 3.5 times with nine hurries. McVay had a fumble recovery and blocked field goal as part of a solid first impression in the team's season opener against West Florida.

DL: Desjon Robertson, Pensacola Catholic

In tandem with Mason, Robertson helped a strong run defense for the Crusaders with 39 tackles, three of which were for a loss, with a sack. The 6-foot-1, 285-pound nose guard caused two fumbles with one recovery for Pensacola Catholic, as well.

LB: Demontrae Gaston, Pensacola Catholic

Gaston laid some heavy hits and showed some good pass defense for the Crusaders at linebacker. With 11 passes defended plus two interceptions, Gaston also caused three fumbles during the season. He was second on the team with 79 tackles (65 solo, 14 assisted).

LB: Jackson Ward, Pace

Recently committed to North Alabama, the Lions are getting a good one. For the third consecutive season, Ward recorded 100-plus tackles, with 110 tackles for his senior campaign (60 solo, 50 assisted) – which led the team by 40 tackles – seven of which were for a loss and 5.5 sacks. Ward also had two caused fumbles and hauled in an interception.

LB: Roehn Maldonado, Gulf Breeze

Coming in from Connecticut, former Gulf Breeze head coach Jeff Gierke was excited about what Maldonado could bring to the Dolphins’ front seven. In his first and only season with Gulf Breeze, Maldonado took the field by storm with an area-best 142 tackles (60 solo, 82 assisted), with 15 of those tackles going for a loss.

LB: LeJon Williams, Escambia

Just another force of nature on the Gator defense, Williams aided the Escambia front seven with 93 tackles (61 solo, 32 assisted) with seven tackles for a loss. He also recorded two sacks in the season. Williams was versatile at linebacker with two passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for 11 yards.

LB: Vinny Villanova, Navarre

Villanova turned out to be a big-time linebacker as a junior for the Raiders, recording 105 tackles (65 solo, 40 assisted) with seven of those tackles for a loss and two sacks. Villanova had two fumble recoveries during a Week 5 victory at Carroll (Ala.) before causing fumbles later in the season against Mosley and Milton.

DB: Ladarian Clardy, Escambia

Not only did Clardy record 57 tackles (38 solo, 19 assisted) with two of them for a loss, he was also a scary sight for opposing quarterbacks in the pass game. Clardy had four interceptions, returning them for a total of 138 yards – including a 95-yard pick-6 against Tate.

DB: C.J. Floyd, Pine Forest

Floyd found himself among a group of defensive transfers that joined Tony Carter in his first year at the helm of Pine Forest. The junior safety had 48 tackles (26 solo, 22 assisted) and two interceptions for the Eagles this season – one of which came during the big rivalry win against Escambia in the regular season.

DB: Tyrell Marshall, Navarre

Terence Marshall made a name for himself at wide receiver. Meanwhile on the defensive side of the ball, this Marshall had just as much of an impact for the Raiders as their No. 1 cornerback. Tyrell Marshall recorded 41 tackles (26 solo, 15 assisted). He made contributions on special teams with two blocked field goals – blocking the potential game-tying field goal against Tate, and another block in a one-point game at Pace.

DB: Nigel Nelson, Pensacola Catholic

Nelson is primarily a hard-hitting linebacker, but was moved to safety this year for the Crusaders to assist a young secondary. He had the fifth-most tackles on the team (54), while leading the area with five interceptions.

DB: Tadarius Wright, Escambia

Named his team's Most Valuable Player at Escambia's end-of-year awards banquet, Wright had 85 tackles (59 solo, 26 assisted) with six tackles for a loss for the Gators. Wright also recorded an interception, seven broken up passes and a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Pensacola Catholic.

First Team Special Teams

K/P: Tyler Daniell, Navarre

Daniell was near perfect on extra-point attempts, going 55-for-56. He was also the most accurate kicker on field goals, converting 7 of 8 attempts. Last, but not least, the junior was also clutch. He nailed a game-tying 42-yard field goal to force overtime in the team’s season opener against Catholic. Daniell followed that with what proved to be the game-winning field during Week 4 against Tate.

R: Marquez Jones, West Florida

After ripping off a 94-yard kick return touchdown in the Jaguars’ Kickoff Classic win at Navarre, Jones continued to be a threat every time opponents, for some reason, opted to boot the ball his way. The senior had three kickoff return touchdowns during the regular season.

LS: Turner McLaughlin, Pensacola Catholic

An All-Area First Team selection at linebacker while playing for Gulf Breeze in 2022, the senior created havoc in his only season in the middle of the Catholic defense, racking up a team-best 113 tackles. McLaughlin returns to the First Team, this time as a long snapper. He earned 4.5-star rating and is considered the 31st-ranked long snapper in the country according to Kohl’s Kicking.

Second Team Offense

QB: John Nicholas, West Florida

QB: Nick Simmons, Pace

RB: Andre Colston, Tate

RB: Brock Stout, Jay

RB: Joe Wright, Northview

ATH: Wyatt Scruggs, Northview

WR: Zion Legree, Pine Forest

WR: Cam Mayo, Escambia

WR: Jayvion Showers, Pensacola Catholic

WR: Josh Spears, West Florida

TE: Braydon Brown, Navarre

OL: Dedric Barnes, Escambia

OL: Luke Denby, Gulf Breeze

OL: Jacob Lacour, Pensacola Catholic

OL: Jaxson Spalla, Navarre

OL: Logan Weeks, West Florida

Second Team Defense

DL: Dacaris Brown, Booker T. Washington

DL: Andre Caldwell, West Florida

DL: Courtney Clark, Pensacola Catholic

DL: Jeremiah Shelby, Pensacola Catholic

DL: Shamane Walker, Gulf Breeze

LB: Kaden French, Milton

LB: Tyquan Hunter, Pine Forest

LB: Andre Spence, Navarre

LB: Marcell Thomas, Pine Forest

LB: Moses Delarosa, Northview

DB: Brayden Gates, Pace

DB: Kaiden Hall, Milton

DB: Trevion Killette, Escambia

DB: Carson Lowe, Pace

DB: Justin Weatherall, Pensacola Catholic

Second Team Special Teams

K/P: Jackson Clarke, Tate

R: C.J. Autrey, Tate

LS: Londen Taylor, Gulf Breeze

Honorable Mention

Booker T. Washington: James Brown, DB/RB; Kaleb Campbell, LB; B.J. Johnson, LB; Jermaine McCants Jr, LB; A.J. Riley, DL

Escambia: Andrion Battle, LB; Taiylor Bradsher, DB; Santwon Burnside, WR; Diego Dukes, Zac Faxon, OL; WR; Jaylin Harris, LB; Ja’Kye Hopkins, LB; Lillas Legree, DL; Wyatt Reed, LS

Gulf Breeze: Leland Arnette, K; Jake Frazetta, ATH; Jake Hooten, DB/WR; Gavin Quenneville, ATH, Kade Rollins, DL

Jay: Nicholas Baxley, DL; Stephen Davis, LB; Brady Godwin, DL; Hayden Morris, DB/QB; Joe Norris, LB; Grayson Sheehan, ATH

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy: Brayden Jackson, QB; Henry Johnson, DB/WR

Milton: Bryson Brown, WR; Malik Cobb, RB; Jamarion Hadnot, DL; Manny Kimmons, DL; Landon Pulliam, K/P

Navarre: Connor Black, DB; Darius Cunningham, DB/WR; Tristan Ferrera, DL; Eskiel Gaska, DL; Nate Hanson, WR; Cam Pollard, OL; Hunter Pfiester, QB; Marquez White, DB/WR; Josh Wilson, LB

Northview: Jarrett Bodiford, DB; Devin Kelly, DB/RB; D.J. Lyons, DL/OL; Mathew McDonald, DB; Caden Peterson, DL/OL; Jacob Spence, DL/OL

Pace: Maximus Gomez, DL; Nathaniel Lyons Jr., DB; Chad Melville, DL; Joeseph Skipworth, TE; Ben Tyner, P/RB

Pensacola: De’Andre Barr, DB, WR; Dequan Gaddy, LB/P/RB; Treashawn Washington, R/WR

Pensacola Catholic: Jake Chambers, TE; Trenton Henderson, LB; Vaughn Howard, RB; Ryan Huff, QB; Cayden Jasso, WR; Chrissean Jones, DB; C.J. Nettles, RB

Pine Forest: James Clark, QB, Phillip Defelice, TE; Rocsavion McWilliams, DL; Demetress Mosley, DL; Corey Odoms, OL; Rashard Payne, LB

Tate: Carson Secchiari, RB; Taite Davis, QB; Rayne Johnson, DL; Nathan Shimek, DB; Jacob Wallace, DB; Zane Warrington, LB

West Florida: L.J. Aples, LB; Colby Hoffman, LB; Trevon Knott, DB; Jordyn Moorer, LB; Cole Willis, K/P

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: PNJ Football All-Area: Who were the standouts on the gridiron in 2023?