PNC Championship: Who's in the field, what's the format and how to watch
The PNC Championship takes place this Saturday and Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.
The event, formerly known as the PNC Father Son Challenge, features 20 major champions and winners of The Players alongside a family member.
Here's a look at the format, TV schedule and field for the tournament.
Format:
On each hole, both players hit tee shots and the best drive is selected. Each player then plays a second shot from the spot where the selected drive lies, and the best second shot is selected. This process is repeated until the hole is completed. The format is used for all 36 holes.
TV Schedule:
(Saturday's TV coverage is live and Sunday's is tape-delayed. You can watch the live streams by clicking on the links.)
Saturday:
1-2:30PM ET – Peacock (watch)
2:30-5PM ET – NBC Sports (live stream)
Sunday:
2-3PM ET – Golf Channel (live stream, 11AM-Noon ET)
3-6PM ET – NBC Sports (live stream, Noon-3PM ET)
Field:
Mark Calcavecchia and son Eric
John Daly and son Little John
David Duval and son Brady
Jim Furyk and son Tanner
Padraig Harrington and son Paddy
Lee Janzen and son Connor
Tom Kite and son David
Matt Kuchar and son Cameron
Bernhard Langer and son Jason
Tom Lehman and son Sean
Greg Norman and son Gregory
Mark O’Meara and son Shaun
Gary Player and grandson James Throssell
Nick Price and son Greg
Vijay Singh and son Qass
Annika Sorenstam and father Tom
Justin Thomas and father Mike
Lee Trevino and son Daniel
Bubba Watson and father-in-law Wayne Ball
Tiger Woods and son Charlie