PNC Championship: Tiger Woods, son Charlie wow the crowd, but John Daly, son John II win

And you thought Charlie Woods stole the show a year ago at the PNC Championship.

Believe it or not, he did himself one better this time around, much to the delight of his teammate and dad Tiger Woods.

Team Woods sported the Sunday red at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando for the final round. Did we expect anything else?

Then Tiger and Charlie went out and joined in the Sunday birdie-fest at the silly season, hit-n-giggle event.

The Woods opened birdie-birdie-eagle and then put together a remarkable run of 11 straight birdies starting on No. 7. The shot of the day came off the tee shot by Charlie on the par-3 17th, a tricky hole with water down the left side. Charlie stuffed it to about six feet, much to the delight of the fans and commentators alike.

Watching in awe. 😲 11 birdies in a row for Team Woods. pic.twitter.com/iIP9S4UDOZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2021

Charlie then drained the putt to get the team to 25 under and a tie for the lead. The 11 birdies in a row was a tournament record.

But moments later, John Daly stuffed his approach shot to about three feet on the 16th hole. He then made the birdie putt to nudge back his team ahead by a shot at 26 under. John was playing with his son John Daly II, who plays college golf at Arkansas and sported the Razorbacks logo on his shirt and hat Sunday.

On 18, needing an eagle, Charlie went into a bunker and Tiger rolled off the green to the right. They went with Tiger’s lie and each chipped aggressively, trying for eagle, but each missed and then they each missed their birdie tries. A closing par gave them a 57 and left them at 25 under, a shot back.

“What a blast,” Tiger told Golf Channel after the round. “We had a blast all day.”

Tiger said Team Woods had a goal of no bogeys this year and the team accomplished that goal.

“We got on a run, which was great, and Charlie was making some putts.”

Team Daly made par on the 17th to keep a one-shot lead. On 18, John and John II closed it out with a birdie to win by two. The 27-under finish is a tournament record.

John won five times on the PGA Tour and his last win anywhere was at the 2017 Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions.

Stewart Cink and son Reagan were right with Tiger and Charlie throughout the day but like the Woods, couldn’t quite close the gap on the Dalys. The Cinks finished 24 under. Defending champs Justin Thomas and father Mike shot a 60 and also finished 24 under.

Nelly Korda, the top-ranked women’s golfer in the world, teamed up with her father Petr to shoot 63-64 to post 17 under and finish 12th.