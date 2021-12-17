PNC Championship Saturday tee times, TV info: When do Tiger Woods, son Charlie play?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The 2021 PNC Championship is here.
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Grande Lakes in Orlando is the host venue. Designed by Greg Norman and opened in 2003 less than 10 miles from Walt Disney World, Grande Lakes will play at 7,122 yards with a par of 72 for the pros.
Originally called the Father-Son Challenge, the event has expanded to include pro golfers and a parent or child. One prerequisite is that each group have a major championship winner.
Justin Thomas teamed up with his dad Mike to win the 2020 tournament. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie finished seventh. Tiger was last seen playing golf in this event one year ago. In February, he suffered major injuries from a single-car crash in Los Angeles.
Tee time
Teams
10:30 a.m.
Rich Beem, Michael Beem
10:30 a.m.
Nick Faldo, Matthew Faldo
10:42 a.m.
Nick Price, Greg Price
10:42 a.m.
Stewart Cink, Reagan Cink
10:54 a.m.
Vijay Singh, Qass Singh
10:54 a.m.
Gray Player, Jordan Player
11:06 a.m.
Tom Watson, Michael Watson
11:06 a.m.
Padraig Harrington, Paddy Harrington
11:18 a.m.
Jim Furyk, Tanner Furyk
11:18 a.m.
Tom Lehman, Sean Lehman
11:30 a.m.
Mark O’Meara, Shaun O’Meara
11:30 a.m.
David Duval, Brady Duval
11:42 a.m.
Bubba Watson, Wayne Ball
11:42 a.m.
Lee Trevino, Daniel Trevino
11:54 a.m.
Matt Kuchar, Cameron Kuchar
11:54 a.m.
Henrik Stenson, Karl Stenson
12:06 p.m.
Nelly Korda, Petr Korda
12:06 p.m.
John Daly, John Daly II
12:18 p.m.
Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas
12:18 p.m.
Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods
NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock will team up on the TV and streaming coverage.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.