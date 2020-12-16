PNC Championship: Who’s in the field, plus TV times and format

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando hosts the 2020 PNC Championship and the marquee attraction is no doubt Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie.

The 20-player field is packed with 67 major titles between 20 major champions. In fact, that’s one of the stipulations, that each twosome must have a golfer who won a major championship or the Players Championship.

Two-time Masters champ Bernhard Langer and his son Jason won the event last year in a three-team playoff. The pair also won it in 2014. In 2005 and 2006 Bernard teamed up with son Stefan Langer to win back-to-back titles. This time around, Bernhard will compete with his daughter Jackie Langer John.

Bernhard Langer, Jason Langer

Bernhard Langer and his son Jason after winning the PNC Father/Son Challenge Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Photo by USA TODAY Sports

Lee Trevino, 81, is playing in his 23rd event. He has never missed this tournament.

Total prize money is $1,085,000 with $200,000 going to the winning team.

There is a pro-am on Thursday and Friday and the two-day competition will be on Saturday and Sunday. The Ritz-Carlton is a par 72 that will play 6,853 yards over the weekend.

The field

Mark Calcavecchia, son Eric

John Daly, son Little John

David Duval, stepson Brady

Jim Furyk, son Tanner

Padraig Harrington, son Paddy

Lee Janzen, son Connor

Tom Kite, son David

Matt Kuchar, son Cameron

Bernhard Langer, daughter Jackie Langer John

Tom Lehman, son Thomas

Greg Norman, son Greg

Mark O’Meara, son Shaun

Gary Player, grandson James

Nick Price, son Greg

Vijay Singh, son Qass

Annika Sorenstam, father Tom

Justin Thomas, father Mike

Lee Trevino, son Daniel

Bubba Watson, father-in-law Wayne

Tiger Woods, son Charlie

The format

From the official website: “On each hole, each player drives and the best drive is selected. Each player then plays a second shot from the spot where the selected drive lies, and the best second shot is selected. This process is repeated until the hole is completed.”

How to watch

Saturday, Dec. 19

Streaming

1-2:30 p.m., Peacock

TV

2:30-5 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Dec. 20

TV

2-3 p.m., Golf Channel (watch for free on FuboTV)

3-6 p.m., NBC

