PNC Championship: Who’s in the field, plus TV times and format
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando hosts the 2020 PNC Championship and the marquee attraction is no doubt Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie.
The 20-player field is packed with 67 major titles between 20 major champions. In fact, that’s one of the stipulations, that each twosome must have a golfer who won a major championship or the Players Championship.
Two-time Masters champ Bernhard Langer and his son Jason won the event last year in a three-team playoff. The pair also won it in 2014. In 2005 and 2006 Bernard teamed up with son Stefan Langer to win back-to-back titles. This time around, Bernhard will compete with his daughter Jackie Langer John.
Bernhard Langer and his son Jason after winning the PNC Father/Son Challenge Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Photo by USA TODAY Sports
Lee Trevino, 81, is playing in his 23rd event. He has never missed this tournament.
Total prize money is $1,085,000 with $200,000 going to the winning team.
There is a pro-am on Thursday and Friday and the two-day competition will be on Saturday and Sunday. The Ritz-Carlton is a par 72 that will play 6,853 yards over the weekend.
The field
Mark Calcavecchia, son Eric
John Daly, son Little John
David Duval, stepson Brady
Jim Furyk, son Tanner
Padraig Harrington, son Paddy
Lee Janzen, son Connor
Tom Kite, son David
Matt Kuchar, son Cameron
Bernhard Langer, daughter Jackie Langer John
Tom Lehman, son Thomas
Greg Norman, son Greg
Mark O’Meara, son Shaun
Gary Player, grandson James
Nick Price, son Greg
Vijay Singh, son Qass
Annika Sorenstam, father Tom
Justin Thomas, father Mike
Lee Trevino, son Daniel
Bubba Watson, father-in-law Wayne
Tiger Woods, son Charlie
The format
From the official website: “On each hole, each player drives and the best drive is selected. Each player then plays a second shot from the spot where the selected drive lies, and the best second shot is selected. This process is repeated until the hole is completed.”
How to watch
Saturday, Dec. 19
Streaming
1-2:30 p.m., Peacock
TV
2:30-5 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Dec. 20
TV
2-3 p.m., Golf Channel (watch for free on FuboTV)
3-6 p.m., NBC
