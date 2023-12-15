PNC Champ.: Rd. 1 tee times, TV info as weather changes schedule
Teams will go out early and off split tees in the opening round of the PNC Championship, because of the threat of inclement weather.
Round 1 is slated for Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, but with heavy rain expected throughout the day, play will start up first thing in the morning.
Peacock will showcase live action, beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET, with "Golf Central" on Golf Channel at 1:30 p.m. NBC will show tape-delayed coverage, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Below are the groups and tee times (ET):
No. 1
Tee time
Players
7:30 a.m.
Team Langer, Team Cink
7:43 a.m.
Team Annika, Team Harrington
7:56 a.m.
Team Singh, Team Goosen
8:09 a.m.
Team Korda, Team Stricker
8:22 a.m.
Team Woods, Team Thomas
No. 10
Tee time
Player
7:30 a.m.
Team O’Meara, Team Kuchar
7:43 a.m.
Team Leonard, Team Faldo
7:56 a.m.
Team Trevino, Team Lehman
8:09 a.m.
Team Price, Team Furyk
8:22 a.m.
Team Duval, Team Daly