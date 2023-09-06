PMQs: Keir Starmer accuses Government of behaving like ‘cowboy builders’ amid concrete crisis

(Sky News)

Keir Starmer attacked the Government over a “cowboy builder” response to school buildings as he focussed on the concrete crisis at Prime Minister’s Questions.

He said one County Durham school, affected by Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), was on the 2010 Labour school rebuilding list but did not end up getting rebuilt under a Tory government.

He said it was an “inevitable result of cutting corners” and the sort of thing you “expect from cowboy builders”.

“The truth is this crisis is the inevitable result of 13 years of cutting corners botched jobs, and sticking plaster politics,” the Labour leader said.

“It’s the sort of thing you expect from cowboy builders saying that everyone else is wrong.

“Everyone else is to blame. Protesting they’ve done a good job. Even if the ceiling falls. The difference, Mr Speaker, is that in this case, the cowboys are running the country.”

The Labour leader began PMQs asking the Prime Minister if he agreed with education secretary Gillian Keegan that the Government should be thanked for doing a good job on schools. He accused Mr Sunak of halving the budget for schools when he was chancellor despite the collapse of a school roof in 2018.

Mr Sunak responded by saying the government is doing everything it can, and says he will make “no apology” for acting in the face of “new information”.

He says the “vast majority” of schools are not affected by RAAC and launched an attack on the previous Labour government’s school rebuilding programme. He said the National Audit Office, the government spending watchdog, found it excluded 80 per cent of schools and the scheme was “needlessly wasting resources”.

