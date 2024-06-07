PM: Furlani played major role in Camarda renewal – the details

One of the key players in getting youngster Francesco Camarda to sign a new contract with AC Milan was CEO Giorgio Furlani, who had a hard job convincing the agent to let a deal happen.

As has been reported by Pianeta Milan, it was Furlani who worked the hardest to ensure that Milan did not let what could be a generational talent slip through their fingers.

It was presumed that when Camarda turned 16 years old, he would immediately sign a first professional contract with the club that he has been at for his whole life.

It then became clear that the negotiation was not as simple as the club had hoped it would be, and the agent, Beppe Riso, was not prepared to let his client or himself feel short-changed.

The talks around commissions and wages became a problem and that opened a vacuum for wealthy clubs around Europe to full. There were lucrative offers on the table from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Impressively, Milan managed to fend off that interest and Camarda has now signed a new contract. It has not been officially announced by the club yet but he was seen arriving at and leaving Casa Milan today.