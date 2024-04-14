Plymouth tournament arranged in memory of football mad boy

Football fan Jayden Lamerton died at the age of six in May last year after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour [Jamie Lamerton]

A dad whose son died from a brain tumour has organised a charity football tournament in his memory.

Jamie Lamerton has set up the five-a-side competition at Harpers Football Centre in Plymouth on Sunday.

The tournament is named after his son Jayden, who died aged six in May last year after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Plymouth Hospitals Charity's Secret Garden.

Mr Lametron said Jayden was diagnosed with the tumour just before Christmas in 2022 and was told his son only had a few months to live.

He said the original plan was for Jayden to spend his last few days at the Little Harbour hospice in St Austell.

Jamie Lamerton (centre) said the staff at Derriford Hospital made him and his family feel special [Jamie Lamerton]

However, Mr Lamerton said while Jayden was being treated in Derriford's Hospital's children's ward, his health took a turn for the worse which prevented him from travelling to the hospice

Instead of going to the hospice, Mr Lamerton said the hospital offered to take Jayden to the Secret Garden - a room and outdoor space within the intensive care unit where patients can spend time together.

Jayden's dad said his family were "overwhelmed" by the how hospital made them feel as his son was taken to the garden, which is where he passed away.

Following his and football fan Jayden's time at the hospital, Mr Lamerton said he wanted to give something back.

The 32-year-old said: "We felt like celebrities - going from where we were to the Secret Garden, they closed the hospital off and it made just so overwhelming for us."

Jayden Lamerton, pictured on the left next to younger brother Quinn, was a big Liverpool supporter [Jamie Lamerton]

In his final months, Liverpool fan Jayden and his family including younger brother Quinn visited a number of grounds including Anfield and the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Several items of football memorabilia were also given to the family during Jayden's illness including a signed England shirt from former women's footballer Jill Scott.

Mr Lamerton, a Manchester United fan, said while the trips to football grounds and receiving items made them feel special, his family would return it all if it meant Jayden was still around.

"I'd let Liverpool beat Man United 7-0 each time we play if Jayden was here," he said.

Sunday's tournament starts at 09:30 BST with matches kicking off 30 minutes later.

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.