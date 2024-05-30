Plymouth sign ex-Swansea defender Ogbeta

Nathanael Ogbeta played for Bolton in their League One play-off final loss to Oxford earlier this month [Rex Features]

Plymouth Argyle have signed former Swansea City full-back Nathanael Ogbeta.

The 23-year-old was a free agent and is the club's first signing since Wayne Rooney was appointed as head coach last week.

The former Manchester City and England youth player spent the second half of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers and has also had spells at Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town.

Argyle have not disclosed the length of Ogbeta's contract at Home Park.

“Nathanael joins us from good pedigree having come through the ranks at Manchester City, and he has also had successful spells at Bolton and Shrewsbury," Rooney told the club website.

“He comes to Argyle looking to take the step up to Championship level on a consistent basis, and we believe he has all the attributes to do that and become a pivotal member of the squad.

“He is quick, good on the ball and provides balance on the left side of defence.

"I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching him play and I look forward to welcoming him to Plymouth Argyle when we return to pre-season at the beginning of July.”