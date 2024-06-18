Plymouth midfielder Jenkins Davies signs new deal

Will Jenkins Davies scored seven goals in 33 games for Torquay United last season [Rex Features]

Midfielder Will Jenkins Davies has signed a new one-year contract with Plymouth Argyle.

The 19-year-old has made 11 appearances for the club and spent last season on loan at National League side Torquay United.

He made 33 appearances for the Gulls, scoring seven goals, and Argyle revealed they had offered him a new deal in May.

"I am buzzing. All I have known is Argyle since I was young. I joined the club when I was seven and it is a club that has nurtured me all the way through to this stage," he told the club's website.

"I learned a lot from my time at Torquay last season, it is not only about ability but also about character and determination which we had to show in abundance after a difficult season."