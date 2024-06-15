Plymouth girls soccer win back-to-back state championships

(WFRV) – The Plymouth girls soccer program won it’s second consecutive gold ball on Saturday afternoon as the Panthers took home the division three state championship.

The #1 Panthers defeated #3 Catholic Memorial at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee with a final score of 2-1. Senior Hailey Batzner got Plymouth on the board first with a goal and it was her teammate Melina Knowles scoring the game winning goal late in the second half to clinch the state title.

Plymouth’s goalie Paige Kurtz finished with six saves.

“It feels amazing. Nothing can be better than that winning state back-to-back. Just winning a state title, in general, is amazing, but back-to-back is very hard to do and it’s amazing”, Kurtz expressed.

“I’m just so excited. It was just such an energetic environment with all of our fans here. Everybody from out small town came out to support us. It just feels so amazing”, Knowles said.

“It’s incredible. This year trying to repeat, we knew it was going to be really difficult, but one thing we talked about was that we wanted to have that opportunity to be able to go and defend it. We earned it, we made it here, and then we were able to knock off Catholic Memorial”, Plymouth head coach Brad Feick told Local 5 postgame. “Just an incredible group of seniors. Very proud of them.”

The Panthers finish the season with a 20-1-2 record on the season. To watch highlights and postgame reaction, click the video above.

