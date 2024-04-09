Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Plymouth Argyle FC 1 - 1 Queens Park Rangers FC

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:41

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:40

Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:40

Attempt saved. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:39

Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:38

Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:38

Foul by Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth Argyle).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:37

Attempt missed. Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sinclair Armstrong.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:37

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Sinclair Armstrong replaces Paul Smyth.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:34

Attempt blocked. Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan Scarr.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:34

Attempt blocked. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:34

Julio Pleguezuelo (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:32

Foul by Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:31

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jimmy Dunne.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:29

Attempt missed. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paul Smyth.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:29

Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:29

Own Goal by Albert Adomah, Queens Park Rangers. Plymouth Argyle 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:29

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jimmy Dunne.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:29

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:29

Attempt saved. Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Gibson.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:25

Foul by Matthew Sorinola (Plymouth Argyle).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:23

Foul by Adam Forshaw (Plymouth Argyle).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:23

Foul by Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:23

Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:20

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Albert Adomah replaces Ilias Chair.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:19

Attempt missed. Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:19

Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:17

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Julio Pleguezuelo replaces Ashley Phillips.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:17

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 0, Queens Park Rangers 1. Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:20

Attempt blocked. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:19

Attempt saved. Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:17

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Ashley Phillips.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:15

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Dan Scarr.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:11

Foul by Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:10

Foul by Ashley Phillips (Plymouth Argyle).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:10

Attempt missed. Lewis Gibson (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:10

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ben Waine replaces Ryan Hardie.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:10

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Mustapha Bundu replaces Callum Wright.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:10

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Steve Cook.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:10

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Kenneth Paal.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:10

Attempt missed. Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes with a headed pass.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:07

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Chris Willock replaces Lucas Andersen.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:05

Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Hardie is caught offside.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:04

Matthew Sorinola (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:03

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Adam Forshaw replaces Jordan Houghton.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:03

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Matthew Sorinola replaces Joe Edwards.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:00

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:00

Attempt saved. Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

21:00

Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:59

Attempt saved. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:59

Attempt blocked. Lucas Andersen (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Smyth with a headed pass.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:58

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:58

Attempt saved. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:56

Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:54

Attempt missed. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:49

Foul by Ashley Phillips (Plymouth Argyle).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:48

Second Half begins Plymouth Argyle 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:32

First Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 0, Queens Park Rangers 0.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:31

Attempt blocked. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:30

Foul by Lewis Gibson (Plymouth Argyle).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:28

Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:28

Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:27

Foul by Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:25

Attempt missed. Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dan Scarr following a corner.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:24

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Morgan Fox.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:23

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Phillips with a headed pass.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:21

Attempt missed. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:15

Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isaac Hayden.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:13

Foul by Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:11

Attempt missed. Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:09

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jimmy Dunne.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:06

Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:06

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:04

Delay in match because of an injury Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:01

Attempt missed. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Phillips.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:01

Ashley Phillips (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:01

Foul by Isaac Hayden (Queens Park Rangers).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:00

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Bali Mumba.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

20:00

Attempt missed. Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

19:58

Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

19:58

Foul by Ashley Phillips (Plymouth Argyle).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

19:56

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jimmy Dunne.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

19:56

Foul by Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle).

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

19:56

Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

19:54

Attempt missed. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Smyth following a corner.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

19:54

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Gibson.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

19:53

Attempt blocked. Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

19:48

Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

19:45

First Half begins.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

19:15

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Plymouth Argyle vs Queens Park Rangers

18:45

