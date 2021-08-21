Plumlee, Southern to lead young Carl Junction softball team

Aug. 21—Like the rest of the world, the Carl Junction softball team dealt with various COVID-19 issues that the year 2020 brought.

Despite some inconsistencies throughout the regular season, the Bulldogs peaked at the right time and came oh-so-close to knocking off powerhouse McDonald County in district play.

It was a very "positive" ending to the season as Zak Petty addressed it, who embarks on his sixth season leading Carl Junction this fall.

"I felt like last year we had a very experienced group," Petty said. "We had six seniors, and all six played big roles for us."

The Bulldogs will now have to replace the senior leadership of Kalyssa Hagston, Bryn Neria, Kacie Ford, Jayden Green, Kaitlyn Nease and standout pitcher Saedra Allen. Petty said this year's team will be young and inexperienced, with only three starters returning from a year ago.

And that includes zero innings of experience in the circle this year.

But Carl Junction is off to a good start with senior catcher and four-year starter Allison Plumlee coming back. She hit .352 with 14 RBI last season while proving to be a force defensively behind the plate.

"Allison does a great job all-around," Petty said. "She controls the running game really well. She doesn't give up very many steals. I would argue she is one of if not the best catcher in our conference. She's going to hit in the 3-hole. We expect a lot of her. She has proven that she can handle that. Experience-wise, we are going to hang on to her for a little while."

Junior shortstop and leadoff hitter Sammie Sims was expected to be another key returnee, but she broke her leg recently at a prospect camp. She will be out for the season, according to Petty.

"That is a huge hole for us to fill," Petty said. "She has been our leadoff hitter since she was a freshman. She started at shortstop. We are going to fill that spot with a couple of young girls that we believe can handle it."

One of the biggest bright spots of the Bulldogs season last year was the emergence of freshman Izzie Southern. She hit .356 and Petty expects more out of her as a sophomore as she will be the team's regular first baseman.

"Izzie never looked overwhelmed as a freshman," Petty said. "We are looking forward to seeing her continue to develop and see if she can keep providing that big power bat for us."

Petty also said senior Addie Brock will likely start at third base or in left field.

As for pitching, Carl Junction will look to sophomore Hannah Cantrell to take the primary duties. Junior Emma Fleming and freshman Hannah Cole are also expected to get a chance in the circle.

"We are hoping and confident one of them will step up to the challenge and take that job," Petty said.

A trio of seniors will get expanded roles for the Bulldogs as well. Petty reports Dalaynie Hallacy will be an outfield starter, while Jamie Fabozzi will "more than likely" start at second base and Tavia Rodriguez will compete for a spot.

Freshman Madi Olds will slide in at shortstop in Sims' absence, and classmates Dezi Williams will start in the outfield and Alivia Haase will look for playing time in a utility role.

Carl Junction opens the season at the Carthage jamboree on Aug. 24 with Joplin and Neosho. Then less than a week later, the Bulldogs begin regular season play with a home matchup against Cassville.

"I would say this is the most inexperienced group I have had in my six years as head coach," Petty said.

"Fourteen of our 20 girls on the roster are freshmen or sophomores. We are focused on being able to compete while developing this year and making sure the girls aren't overwhelmed. We want to show up to see what they got.

"As a young group, you don't have a lot of pressure on you. We are still pushing to be extremely successful, but we also want to get these young girls a taste of the varsity game."